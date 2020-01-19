 Sen. Shelby Downplayed Trump's Ask for Foreign Election Interference - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Trump: ‘I Should Never Have Done That F-cking Vaping Thing’ Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

‘People Do Things. Things Happen,’ GOP Senator Says of Trump Soliciting Foreign Election Interference

“The president of the United States is human. And he’s going to make mistakes of judgment and everything else,” Alabama Senator Richard Shelby said

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
"People Do Things. Things Happen," Senator Richard Shelby

Republican Senator from Alabama, Richard Shelby.

ABCNews/Screenshot

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), who was sworn in as an “impartial juror” for President Trump’s impeachment trial, appeared on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and ho-hummed the subject of Trump’s solicitation of foreign election interference.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked Shelby: “Do you think it was proper for the president to solicit foreign interference in our election?”

Shelby first responded by saying that he doesn’t know if Trump soliciting foreign interference “has been actually proven.”

To this, Stephanopoulos rightly pointed out that the entire world watched Trump, on national television, last year ask Ukraine and China to investigate presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Shelby then said, “Well, those are just statements, political. They make them all the time.”

Stephanopoulos then asked, “So, it’s OK?”

Shelby replied: “I didn’t say it was OK. I said people make them — people do things. Things happen.”

Stephanopoulos then made a distinction that Shelby either chose to ignore or that did not come to mind, saying, “Well, this is the president of the United States.”

Shelby continued to minimize the situation, saying, “Well, still the president of the United States is human. And he’s going to make mistakes of judgment and everything else.”

Finally, Shelby said that at this point he agrees with lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who is assisting Trump’s defense team, that the articles of impeachment do not rise to the “standard of an impeachable offense.” Shelby added, “But I still think we should wait and see what comes out in the trial itself.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.