 Trump: People Are Saying 'Merry Christmas Again' Thanks to Him - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next The Tulsa Massacre Warns Us Not to Trust History to Judge Trump on Impeachment Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Trump: People Are Saying ‘Merry Christmas Again’ Thanks to Him

“Do you remember they were trying to take ‘Christmas’ out of Christmas?,” the president asked

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
US President Donald Trump participates in the 2019 National Christmas Tree Lighting.

US President Donald Trump participates in the 2019 National Christmas Tree Lighting.

Oliver Contreras/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump saved America’s right to speak the words “Merry Christmas.”

That’s what Trump told the conservative student group, Turning Point USA, during a speech on Sunday in Florida.

Trump explained that during his 2016 candidacy he promised to fix the issue of “they” attempting to take the word “‘Christmas’ out of Christmas.”

“Do you remember they were trying to take ‘Christmas’ out of Christmas? Do you remember? They didn’t want to let you say ‘Merry Christmas,’” the president said.

Trump then said that because he stated, during the campaign, “They are going to say Merry Christmas again.” And now, he said, “They are.” The president continued, “That’s the least of it, too. Because we got a lot of things that they’re doing that they weren’t doing.”

The so-called war on Christmas trope has been ginned up Fox News for years and has little to no truth. Eric Trump, during a 2016 interview, used the false claim that the White House’s “National Christmas Tree” was renamed the “holiday tree” under Obama, as one of the motivating factors for his dad to seek the presidency.

A simple Twitter search shows at least 12 results of former president Obama wishing the nation “Merry Christmas” dating back to 2009.

However, we did find a prominent non-political figure spreading “Happy Holiday” cheer in 2010.

There’s always a tweet.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.