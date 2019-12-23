Trump: People Are Saying ‘Merry Christmas Again’ Thanks to Him

President Donald Trump saved America’s right to speak the words “Merry Christmas.”

That’s what Trump told the conservative student group, Turning Point USA, during a speech on Sunday in Florida.

Trump explained that during his 2016 candidacy he promised to fix the issue of “they” attempting to take the word “‘Christmas’ out of Christmas.”

“Do you remember they were trying to take ‘Christmas’ out of Christmas? Do you remember? They didn’t want to let you say ‘Merry Christmas,’” the president said.

Trump then said that because he stated, during the campaign, “They are going to say Merry Christmas again.” And now, he said, “They are.” The president continued, “That’s the least of it, too. Because we got a lot of things that they’re doing that they weren’t doing.”

The so-called war on Christmas trope has been ginned up Fox News for years and has little to no truth. Eric Trump, during a 2016 interview, used the false claim that the White House’s “National Christmas Tree” was renamed the “holiday tree” under Obama, as one of the motivating factors for his dad to seek the presidency.

A simple Twitter search shows at least 12 results of former president Obama wishing the nation “Merry Christmas” dating back to 2009.

To all those gathered in celebration today, Merry Christmas. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 25, 2009

However, we did find a prominent non-political figure spreading “Happy Holiday” cheer in 2010.

Wishing everyone a very Happy Holiday season! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2010

There’s always a tweet.