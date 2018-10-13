Things Are Getting Weird in the Pennsylvania Governor’s Race

As November election day approaches, political races are heating up. But the rancor between Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates Scott Wagner and Tim Wolf may beat them all.

On Friday, Republican candidate Wagner posted a now-deleted video on his campaign Facebook page. In the video, he angrily talked to the camera while addressing and threatening his opponent, Democrat and current Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf.

“Somewhere yesterday, your people said that I raised a … white flag,” Wagner began. “Well, Governor Wolf, let me tell you, between now and November 6, you better put a catcher’s mask on your face because I’m going to stomp all over your face with golf spikes. Because I’m going to win this for the state of Pennsylvania.”

Here is GOP candidate for PA Governor, Scott Wagner, going bonkers on a FB live. "Governor Wolf, let me tell you, between now and Nov. 6th, you better put a catcher's mask on your face because I'm going to stomp all over your face with golf spikes." pic.twitter.com/Q8kTx58CW5 — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) October 12, 2018

Wagner, a current state senator, is a businessman-turned-politician and passionate supporter of President Donald Trump. Judging by the video, he believes in Trump’s hyper-aggressive tactics, although he walked back his words in a YouTube video posted on Friday night.

“I may have chosen a poor metaphor,” Wagner said, speaking more calmly than in the original video. “I may have had poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said.”

Wolf currently has a healthy double-digit lead over Wagner in most polls. Wolf’s spokeswoman Beth Melena called Wagner “unhinged and unfit for office” after the video was released.

This isn’t the first time Wagner has refused to pull his punches. In an August Facebook video, he criticized Wolf’s trip to Puerto Rico to assess damage after Hurricane Maria. “I’m not trying to be politically correct and I won’t be politically correct. The governor going to Puerto Rico is pure bullshit.”

The Morning Call also reported that when Wagner won a special election to the state senate in 2014, he said he would sit “in the back room [of the Capitol] with a baseball bat” to get the GOP leadership to do things the way he wanted.

With less than a month until the election and with a character like Wagner in the race, this campaign is certainly one to watch.