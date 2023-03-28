Pence Must Spill on Pre-Jan. 6 Trump Convos, Judge Rules

Mike Pence will have to testify under oath about conversations he had with Donald Trump ahead of Jan. 6, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Pence was subpoenaed in February to testify in the Justice Department’s investigation into the effort to overturn the results of the election, which is being led by Special Counsel Jack Smith. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith in November to lead the DOJ’s investigation into both Jan. 6 and Trump’s handling of classified documents. Trump regularly attacks Smith on Truth Social, alleging the investigation is part of a conspiracy to prevent him from winning another term in the White House.

It isn’t just Trump who has objected to Smith’s actions, though. Pence fought the subpoena, arguing that it was “unconstitutional and unprecedented” and that the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause, which protects lawmakers carrying out legislative duties. Pence was doing so on Jan. 6 as the president of the Senate tasked with certifying the Electoral College, and according to CNN, he will not be required to answer questions pertaining to his actions that day.

Pence did indeed certify Joe Biden’s win on Jan. 6, drawing the ire of Trump and his supporters, who called for Pence to be hung as they marched on the Capitol. Trump said Pence “deserved” to be hung, according to testimony heard by the Jan. 6 committee, and when Trump bashed Pence on Twitter, the riot intensified. Trump has continued to bash Pence for not illegally refusing to certify the election, and Pence now appears poised to challenge Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.

The ruling is still sealed, but CNN’s sources say Pence will still be able to appeal the decision.