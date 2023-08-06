Pence Refuses to Rule Out Voting for Trump in 2024

The day after thrice-indicted Donald Trump attacked him as “delusional” and having “gone to the Dark Side,” Mike Pence refused to say he will not vote for the former president in 2024.

“You can say right here that you will rule out voting for Donald Trump for president?” Dana Bash asked Pence during an interview that aired Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union.

“Dana, I tell ya, I don’t think we’ll have to make that decision,” Pence responded after a chuckle.

“What if you do?” Bash asked.

“I’m confident I’ll be able to support the Republican nominee, especially if it’s me,” Pence said. “I will tell you, I’m confident… Republican primary voters are going to choose new leadership for a new time in the life of our nation.”

Moments after reiterating that he doesn't think Trump should be president because he rejected the constitution, Pence doesn't rule out supporting him again in 2024 pic.twitter.com/zfAiOZqejE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2023

In a separate interview, Pence refused to rule out the possibility of testifying against Trump, though he said he has “no plans” to do so.

“I have no plans to testify, but people can be confident we’ll obey the law. We’ll respond to the call of the law, if it comes, and we’ll just tell the truth,” the former vice president told Major Garrett on CBS’ Face the Nation Sunday.

Pence also told Garrett that he took contemporaneous notes about his conversations with Trump and his attorneys in the lead up to Jan. 6, confirming a claim in Jack Smith’s indictment against Trump that was filed last week.

And Pence said that on Jan. 5, 2021, Trump’s lawyers asked him to “overturn the election.”

“The president was convinced it seemed to me in December that I had some right to reject or return electoral votes… Frankly, the day before Jan. 6, if memory serves, they came back — [Trump’s] lawyers did — and said we want you to reject votes outright,” Pence told Bash. “They were asking me to overturn the election. I had no right to overturn the election.”

Pence also said that he took notes in the days leading up to Jan. 6. “From time to time, particularly at important moments, I had a practice of scribbling a note or two on my calendar, just to memorialize it and remember it,” Pence told Garrett. “I generally didn’t make a practice of taking notes in meetings over the four-year period of time, but given the momentous events that were unfolding, I did take a few notes to remind myself of what had been said.”

In the felony indictment against Trump for his role in the Capitol attack and attempts to subvert the 2020 election, Smith described conversations between Pence and Trump on Dec. 25, Dec. 29, Jan. 1, and Jan. 3, citing Pence's "contemporaneous notes."

According to the indictment, when Trump asked him to interfere with the vote count, Pence told Trump mildly, “You know I don’t think I have the authority to change the outcome,” and later “responded that he thought there was no constitutional basis for such authority and that it was improper.”

Trump also accused Pence of being “too honest,” the indictment said.