Be Afraid: Mike Pence Refused to Commit to a Peaceful Transfer of Power

To Trump’s delight, the vice president declined to commit to upholding this basic, guiding tenet of American democracy.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - OCTOBER 07: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence participates in the vice presidential debate against Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) at the University of Utah on October 7, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The vice presidential candidates only meet once to debate before the general election on November 3. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Vice President Mike Pence participates in the vice presidential debate against Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) at the University of Utah on October 7th, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

President Trump last week refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election. Mike Pence is right there with him.

“If Vice President Biden is declared the winner and President Trump refuses to accept a peaceful transfer of power, what would be your role and responsibility as vice president?” Pence was asked during Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate. “What would you, personally, do?”

Pence dodged the question entirely, only maintaining that he thinks Trump is going to win the election. He went on to attack Biden, misrepresent the president’s accomplishments, and wax conspiracy-theoretical about voter fraud and President Obama “spying” on the Trump campaign prior to the 2016 election.

Trump has on multiple occasions cast doubt on whether he will accept the election results. “We’re going to have to see what happens,” he said when asked during a press conference late last month if he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power. “I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots,” he added before, you guessed it, ranting incoherently for a few more minutes.

Days later during the first presidential debate, Trump was asked by moderator Chris Wallace if would commit to not declaring victory until the election results have been certified independently. Trump avoided the question. “I urge my supporters to go to the polls and watch very carefully, because that’s what has to happen,” he said instead.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Trump was thrilled with Pence’s response to the question about transferring power on Wednesday night. He even posted a video clip of it on Twitter before offering his review of his vice president’s performance.

“Mike Pence WON BIG!” the president wrote.

