Be Afraid: Mike Pence Refused to Commit to a Peaceful Transfer of Power

President Trump last week refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election. Mike Pence is right there with him.

“If Vice President Biden is declared the winner and President Trump refuses to accept a peaceful transfer of power, what would be your role and responsibility as vice president?” Pence was asked during Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate. “What would you, personally, do?”

Pence dodged the question entirely, only maintaining that he thinks Trump is going to win the election. He went on to attack Biden, misrepresent the president’s accomplishments, and wax conspiracy-theoretical about voter fraud and President Obama “spying” on the Trump campaign prior to the 2016 election.

Asked what he’d do if Trump doesn’t accept a peaceful transfer of power, Pence admonishes Harris that “your party has spent the last 3.5 years trying to overturn the results of the previous election.” He then lies about the FBI “spying” on Trump’s campaign. pic.twitter.com/EKp7wcgxyn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Trump has on multiple occasions cast doubt on whether he will accept the election results. “We’re going to have to see what happens,” he said when asked during a press conference late last month if he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power. “I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots,” he added before, you guessed it, ranting incoherently for a few more minutes.

Days later during the first presidential debate, Trump was asked by moderator Chris Wallace if would commit to not declaring victory until the election results have been certified independently. Trump avoided the question. “I urge my supporters to go to the polls and watch very carefully, because that’s what has to happen,” he said instead.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Trump was thrilled with Pence’s response to the question about transferring power on Wednesday night. He even posted a video clip of it on Twitter before offering his review of his vice president’s performance.

“Mike Pence WON BIG!” the president wrote.