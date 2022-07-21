 Pence's Security Feared for Lives as Trump Stoked Jan. 6 Resentment - Rolling Stone
Pence’s Jan. 6 Security Called Their Families to Say Goodbye, Trump WH Official Says

The vice president’s detail feared for their lives as the former president tweeted that he was a coward and the riot intensified

An image of a noose hanging before the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, is displayed on a screen during a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The committee investigating the 2021 insurrection of the US Capitol is focusing on Donald Trump's efforts to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence into using his role as the Senate's presiding officer to block congressional certification of Joe Biden's presidential election win. Photographer: Tom Brenner/Pool/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)An image of a noose hanging before the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, is displayed on a screen during a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The committee investigating the 2021 insurrection of the US Capitol is focusing on Donald Trump's efforts to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence into using his role as the Senate's presiding officer to block congressional certification of Joe Biden's presidential election win. Photographer: Tom Brenner/Pool/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

An image of a noose hanging before the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is displayed on a screen during a hearing of the Jan. 6 committee on the Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Sipa USA via AP

A White House security official testified to the Jan. 6 committee that members of former Vice President Pence’s security detail were calling their families to “say goodbye” during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“The members of the VP detail at this time were starting to fear for their own lives,” the security official said, his voice distorted to protect his identity. “There was a lot of yelling. There was a lot of very personal calls over the radio. It was disturbing. I don’t like talking about it. There were calls to say goodbye to family members.”

According to a national security chat log describing attempts to evacuate Vice President Pence from the Capitol, at the time Secret Service agents heard explosions in the Capitol Rotunda, President Donald Trump tweeted that Pence had “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.”

The committee previously revealed that the riot intensified shortly after Trump tweeted about Pence’s lack of courage.

In This Article: Jan. 6 Committee, Jan. 6 Hearing, Mike Pence

