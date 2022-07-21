Pence’s Jan. 6 Security Called Their Families to Say Goodbye, Trump WH Official Says

A White House security official testified to the Jan. 6 committee that members of former Vice President Pence’s security detail were calling their families to “say goodbye” during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“The members of the VP detail at this time were starting to fear for their own lives,” the security official said, his voice distorted to protect his identity. “There was a lot of yelling. There was a lot of very personal calls over the radio. It was disturbing. I don’t like talking about it. There were calls to say goodbye to family members.”

According to a national security chat log describing attempts to evacuate Vice President Pence from the Capitol, at the time Secret Service agents heard explosions in the Capitol Rotunda, President Donald Trump tweeted that Pence had “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.”

The committee previously revealed that the riot intensified shortly after Trump tweeted about Pence’s lack of courage.