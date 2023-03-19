Pence Blames ‘Radical Left’ for Trump’s Potential Prosecution

Former Vice President Mike Pence doubled down on his assertion that the prosecution of Donald Trump is politically motivated, blaming the “radical left” for the former president’s potential impending arrest.

Appearing on ABC’s This Week the day after Trump claimed he will be arrested Tuesday, Pence said he was “taken aback at the idea of indicting a former president of the United States,” standing behind the man who endangered his and his family’s lives by directing his supporters to attack the Capitol complex on Jan. 6.

“At the time when there’s a crime wave in New York City, the fact that the Manhattan DA thinks that indicting President Trump is his top priority I think just tells you everything you need to know about the radical left,” the former vice president said.

Pence downplays Trump calling for protest even after January 6: "The American people have a constitutional right to peaceably assemble." pic.twitter.com/aeUBDG0pXs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2023

Trump is under investigation regarding an alleged $130,000 payoff to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to buy her silence ahead of the 2016 presidential election. According to Daniels, she and Trump were in a relationship in 2006 while he was married to his wife, Melania. Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen cut the check and admitted to paying Daniels and another former Playboy model. The Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, has convened a grand jury, which could decide to indict Trump as soon as this week.

In a mind-boggling turn, Pence attempted to claim that the events surrounding the hush money occurred before he joined the campaign. “As you know, those events transpired before I even joined the national ticket,” Pence said.

But host Jonathan Karl corrected him: “The payoff happened just two weeks before the election.”

“I can’t speak to the merits of the case,” Pence replied. “In America you’re innocent until proven guilty. That’s not always true in the national media, but it is true in our justice system.”

Karl also questioned Pence about Jan. 6, confronting the former VP with shocking audio of Trump saying he was not worried about Pence's safety that day, and he defended protesters who were chanting "Hang Mike Pence."

“He could have, well, the people were very angry,” Trump said. “Because it’s common sense that… if you know a vote is fraudulent, how could you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress?”

"He's effectively justifying, or excusing, the actions of people who were calling for you to be hanged!" Karl said.

“There’s no excuse for the violence that took place at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and I’ll never diminish it as long as I live,” Pence replied. “But look, the president is wrong. He was wrong that day, and I’d actually hoped that he’d come around in time, that he’d see the cadre of legal advisors he surrounded himself with had led him astray. But he hasn’t done so, and I think it’s one of the reasons why the country just wants a fresh start.”

Pence on Trump: "I had actually hoped that he would come around in time."



Pretty much says it all. pic.twitter.com/81i7hmBg9l — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2023

Pence, no doubt, is referring to himself as said fresh start. He has been laying the groundwork for his own presidential campaign to challenge Trump for the Republican nomination. Even so, Pence is doing everything he can to avoid condemning his former boss for putting his and his family’s lives in danger.