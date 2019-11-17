Pelosi Says Trump Is an ‘Insecure Imposter’

“I think [Trump] knows full well that he’s in that office way over his head,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday morning.

Pelosi was a guest on CBS News’ Face the Nation and when asked why the president tweeted about Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch during her testimony in real-time during the impeachment hearings Pelosi said that President Donald Trump “knows her strength. And he was trying to undermine it.”

Host Margaret Brennan pressed Pelosi to go further, repeating the White House’s line that the president was only expressing his opinion.

“The president and perhaps some at the White House have to know that the words of the president weigh a ton. They are very significant. And he should not frivolously throw out insults, but that’s what he does,” Pelosi said.

Then the speaker unloaded, going right after Trump’s ego, saying, “I think part of it is his own insecurity as an imposter. I think he knows full well that he’s in that office way over his head. And so he has to diminish everyone else.”

But Pelosi would not state emphatically whether or not what the president tweeted was against the law. “I just think that was totally wrong and inappropriate and typical of the president,” Pelosi said.