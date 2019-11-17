 Pelosi Says Trump is an ‘Insecure Imposter’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Elizabeth Warren Comes to Taylor Swift's Defense Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Pelosi Says Trump Is an ‘Insecure Imposter’

The speaker went after the president’s ego when asked why he attacked Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch during her impeachment testimony this week

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All

“I think [Trump] knows full well that he’s in that office way over his head,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday morning.

Pelosi was a guest on CBS News’ Face the Nation and when asked why the president tweeted about Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch during her testimony in real-time during the impeachment hearings Pelosi said that President Donald Trump “knows her strength. And he was trying to undermine it.”

Host Margaret Brennan pressed Pelosi to go further, repeating the White House’s line that the president was only expressing his opinion.

“The president and perhaps some at the White House have to know that the words of the president weigh a ton. They are very significant. And he should not frivolously throw out insults, but that’s what he does,” Pelosi said.

Then the speaker unloaded, going right after Trump’s ego, saying, “I think part of it is his own insecurity as an imposter. I think he knows full well that he’s in that office way over his head. And so he has to diminish everyone else.”

But Pelosi would not state emphatically whether or not what the president tweeted was against the law. “I just think that was totally wrong and inappropriate and typical of the president,” Pelosi said.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.