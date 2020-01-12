 Pelosi Reminds Trump He Is 'Impeached for Life' - Rolling Stone
Pelosi Reminds Trump He Is ‘Impeached for Life’

The speaker’s words immediately caused the hashtag #ImpeachedForLife to start trending on Twitter

Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“This president is impeached for life,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of President Trump, “regardless of any gamesmanship on the part of Mitch McConnell.” The speaker’s words, which she said on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, immediately caused the hashtag #ImpeachedForLife to start trending on Twitter.

During the interview with George Stephanopoulos, Pelosi defended her decisions around impeachment, including holding back sending the articles to the Senate. Pelosi had been postponing because she did not trust that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would allow a fair trial or allow witnesses to testify. She also spoke about the Democratic Caucus voting this coming week on when to send the articles to the Senate.

“We’re confident in the impeachment,” Pelosi said. “And we think there’s enough testimony to remove him from office. However, we want the American people to see the truth, and why are [Republicans] afraid of the truth?”

Asked by Stephanopoulos whether she had “any second thoughts” on holding back the articles, Pelosi responded, “No, no, no. We feel that it’s a positive result in terms of additional emails and unredacted information that has come forward. [Former national security adviser] John Bolton has said that he would testify if subpoenaed by the Senate, [and] other information has come forward.”

Additionally, Pelosi did not rule out adding more articles of impeachment but said she wants first to see what the Senate does.

Stephanopoulos also asked Pelosi about a tweet the president sent out moments earlier calling her “Crazy Nancy.”

Doing some armchair psychoanalysis on Trump, Pelosi responded, “I don’t like to spend too much time on his crazy tweets, because everything he says is a projection. When he calls someone crazy he knows that he is. Everything he says you can just translate it back to who he is.”

Pelosi then pivoted, saying, “Let’s be optimistic about the future, a future that will not have Donald Trump in the White House one way or another. Ten months from now we will have an election if we don’t have him removed sooner. But, again, he’ll be impeached forever.”

