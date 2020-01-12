Pelosi Reminds Trump He Is ‘Impeached for Life’

“This president is impeached for life,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of President Trump, “regardless of any gamesmanship on the part of Mitch McConnell.” The speaker’s words, which she said on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, immediately caused the hashtag #ImpeachedForLife to start trending on Twitter.

The President has been impeached – and no amount of gamesmanship from Leader McConnell will erase that fact. #DefendOurDemocracy @ThisWeekABC pic.twitter.com/SWPASPFqeB — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 12, 2020

During the interview with George Stephanopoulos, Pelosi defended her decisions around impeachment, including holding back sending the articles to the Senate. Pelosi had been postponing because she did not trust that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would allow a fair trial or allow witnesses to testify. She also spoke about the Democratic Caucus voting this coming week on when to send the articles to the Senate.

“We’re confident in the impeachment,” Pelosi said. “And we think there’s enough testimony to remove him from office. However, we want the American people to see the truth, and why are [Republicans] afraid of the truth?”

Asked by Stephanopoulos whether she had “any second thoughts” on holding back the articles, Pelosi responded, “No, no, no. We feel that it’s a positive result in terms of additional emails and unredacted information that has come forward. [Former national security adviser] John Bolton has said that he would testify if subpoenaed by the Senate, [and] other information has come forward.”

Additionally, Pelosi did not rule out adding more articles of impeachment but said she wants first to see what the Senate does.

Stephanopoulos also asked Pelosi about a tweet the president sent out moments earlier calling her “Crazy Nancy.”

George @GStephanopoulos, ask Crazy Nancy why she allowed Adam “Shifty” Schiff to totally make up my conversation with the Ukrainian President & read his false words to Congress and the world, as though I said it? He got caught! Ask why hearing was most unfair & biased in history? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

Doing some armchair psychoanalysis on Trump, Pelosi responded, “I don’t like to spend too much time on his crazy tweets, because everything he says is a projection. When he calls someone crazy he knows that he is. Everything he says you can just translate it back to who he is.”

JUST IN: Speaker Nancy Pelosi responds to Trump's tweets, telling @GStephanopoulos, "I don't like to spend too much time on his crazy tweets because everything he says is a projection. When he calls somebody crazy, he knows that he is." https://t.co/G6Ef3GUsED pic.twitter.com/8cWuCN8N8P — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 12, 2020

Pelosi then pivoted, saying, “Let’s be optimistic about the future, a future that will not have Donald Trump in the White House one way or another. Ten months from now we will have an election if we don’t have him removed sooner. But, again, he’ll be impeached forever.”