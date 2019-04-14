Pelosi Calls on Trump to Take Down 9/11 Video Attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar

The stir that President Donald Trump caused when he tweeted an incendiary 9/11 video targeting freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is showing no signs of slowing down.

On Sunday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) released a statement that called on Trump to take down the video and reached out to the House Sergeant-at-Arms over concerns for the safety of Omar as well as her family and staff members.

The statement reads:

“Following the President’s tweet, I spoke with the Sergeant-at-Arms to ensure that Capitol Police are conducting a security assessment to safeguard Congresswoman Omar, her family and her staff. They will continue to monitor and address the threats she faces.

“The President’s words weigh a ton, and his hateful and inflammatory rhetoric creates real danger. President Trump must take down his disrespectful and dangerous video.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders downplayed the controversy on the Sunday morning news shows, saying that the president is “wishing no ill will and certainly not violence towards anyone.” But, she added, “The president is absolutely and should be calling out the congresswoman for her not only one time but history of anti-Semitic comments.”

House Judiciary Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler also weighed in on Trump’s video and defended Omar’s words while also condemning the president for his own exploitation of 9/11.