Pelosi: MAGA Mob Was ‘Organized’ and ‘Directed to Get People’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed disturbing details about the attack on the Capitol and called President Trump “deranged, unhinged, [and] dangerous” in an appearance on 60 Minutes.

While walking through her ransacked and vandalized office, Pelosi told journalist Lesley Stahl that evidence shows people in the mob were focused on finding “get[ting] people.”

“The evidence is now that it was a well-planned, organized group with leadership and guidance and direction,” she said. “And the direction was to go get people. They were vocally saying, ‘Where’s the speaker? We know she has staff. They’re here someplace. We’re going to find them.'”

Pelosi did not reveal specifics, but we now know the outcome could have been much worse. Some in the mob of the president’s supporters came equipped with bulletproof vests and zip-tie-style handcuffs, potentially to take hostages. They built a gallows and chanted, “Hang Mike Pence.” Two pipe bombs were found near Republican and Democratic party headquarters. And the mob came dangerously close to reaching lawmakers as they evacuated from their respective chambers to a safe location.

Pelosi lays the blame for this squarely at Trump’s feet, and she emphasized the need for action because the country could still be in danger in the last days of his administration. “The person that’s running the Executive Branch is a deranged, unhinged, dangerous president of the United States,” Pelosi said. “And we’re only a number of days until we can be protected from him. But he has done something so serious that there should be prosecution against him.”

In a letter to House Democrats on Saturday, Pelosi outlined the next steps the party will take to try to remove Trump from power. First, she said, the House will ask for unanimous consent to bring up a resolution authored by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) calling on Vice President Pence to “convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment.” If a majority of cabinet members vote in favor of using the amendment, Trump would be removed and Pence would become acting president. If Pelosi does not get unanimous consent, the resolution will be brought to the floor on Tuesday.

Pelosi also told 60 Minutes that she and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer initiated a call to Pence about the 25th amendment, but the vice president never answered. “We were kept on the line for 20 minutes,” she said. “‘He’s going to be here in a minute, a minute, a minute,’ [we were told]. Well, he never did come to the phone.”

After pursuing the 25th, Democrats will start the impeachment process, which she said has “strong support” in the party. But while Pelosi may get the numbers to impeach Trump in the House, where Democrats hold the majority, reaching a conviction in the Senate will be more difficult. Democrats will need to find 14 Republicans to vote with them.