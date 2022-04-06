 Paul Gosar to 'Special Guest' at White Nationalist Event - Rolling Stone
Rep. Paul Gosar to ‘Special Guest’ at White Nationalist Event on Hitler’s Birthday

Nick Fuentes-embracing American Populist Union’s gathering includes far-right advocate and YouTuber John Doyle

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., a dentist, waits to join House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and members of the GOP Doctors Caucus at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 22, 2021.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) has been tapped as a “special guest” for an event thrown by a white nationalist organization, which is taking place on none other than Adolf Hitler’s birthday, April 20, in Tempe, Arizona, Arizona Mirror reports.

Unlike an ice cream social, the American Populist Union Social presents a different kind of brain freeze: a place where fellow racist humans can indulge in soft pretzels served with house-made cheese, potato tacos and chef’s choice pizza for $45-59.99 tickets, according to the event’s EventBrite listing, while they taken in the likely conspiracy theories and Nazi-adjacent vibes provided by Gosar and fellow speaker John Doyle, a YouTube personality and far-right advocate.

Attendees can revel in Gosar’s hot takes, which have included hanging with a Nazi-praising blogger and hobnobbing with other white supremacists — including speaking at conferences supported by white nationalist Holocaust denier. Nick Fuentes, as CNN notes. Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. Liz Cheney criticized Gosar for his recent video appearance at the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC), also attended by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Last November, Gosar shared an anime video of himself and other extremist lawmakers violently thwarting President Biden’s immigration agenda. It also features a quick clip of Gosar killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) with a sword. The Arizona congressman has also flip-flopped on water fluoridation — one of the conspiracy theories he himself peddled.

Gosar’s fellow Social event speaker looks to bring the same kind of depraved party tricks to the table. Last year, Doyle teamed up with Fuentes to organize a “Stop the Steal” rally in Michigan. The YouTuber’s show, Heck Off Commie, touts far-right ideology, often claiming liberalism is linked to satanism — and, no surprise, he’s also a raging misogynist, unironically claiming women should not be allowed to vote.

