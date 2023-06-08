Pat Robertson, Televangelist Who Blamed Gay People for 9/11 and Hurricanes, Dies

Pat Robertson, the televangelist who ran for the Republican nomination for president in 1988, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The Christian Broadcasting Network, which Robertson founded in 1960, announced the news on Friday morning.

Robertson is widely credited with ushering Christian-conservatism into mainstream politics in the 1980s and 1990s, and laying the groundwork for the modern right-wing culture war. He has a history of extreme, bigoted commentary — including that gay people and abortion caused 9/11, that Haitians deserved the 2010 earthquake that ravaged the island nation, and that feminists are evil.

Robertson was very much an active participant in the modern, far-right Christian-conservatism he helped create. He prayed for Donald Trump to win the 2020 election, and described those trying to stop him from winning as "revolting against what God's plan is for America."

The 700 Club, Robertson’s long-running program on the CBN, was his most common platform for hate. In the days after 9/11, he brought on pastor Jerry Falwell to discuss the tragedy. “I really believe that the pagans, and the abortionists, and the feminists, and the gays and the lesbians who are actively trying to make that an alternative lifestyle, the ACLU, People for the American Way, all of them who have tried to secularize America, I point the finger in their face and say, ‘You helped this happen,'” Falwell said, to which Robertson said “I totally concur” and that the “agenda” has been adopted by the “highest levels of our government.”

Robertson’s bigotry toward gay people was boundless. He said on The 700 Club that he wished Facebook had a “vomit button” for when he came across a picture of gay people kissing, equated gay people with Nazis and Satanists, suggested God unleashed hurricanes and other natural disasters punishment for homosexuality. “I would warn Orlando that you’re right in the way of some serious hurricanes, and I don’t think I’d be waving those flags in God’s face if I were you,” he said of Disney World’s Gay Days. “It’ll bring about terrorist bombs; it’ll bring earthquakes, tornadoes, and possibly a meteor.”