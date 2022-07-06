 Pat Cipollone Testifying Before Jan. 6 Committee - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next What to Watch on Hulu: 'Bob's Burgers Movie,' 'The Cursed' and Every Ep of 'The Americans'
Home Politics Politics News

Key Trump White House Lawyer Agrees to Spill to the Jan. 6 Committee

Pat Cipollone had first-hand knowledge of the events of Jan. 6 and fought former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election

By

Nikki McCann Ramirez's Most Recent Stories

View All
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 19: White House Counsel Pat Cipollone (R) waits for the beginning of a cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House on May 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day President Trump met with members of the Senate GOP. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 19: White House Counsel Pat Cipollone (R) waits for the beginning of a cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House on May 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day President Trump met with members of the Senate GOP. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone waits for the beginning of a cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House on May 19, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone will testify before the Jan. 6 committee in a closed-door interview on Friday, The New York Times reported on Wednesday. According to a source briefed on the matter, Cipollone’s testimony will be transcribed and videotaped, and could potentially be used in public hearings by the committee. 

Cipollone was subpoenaed by the committee last week in regard to his first-hand knowledge of the events taking place in the West Wing on Jan. 6. In her July testimony, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson repeatedly referenced Cipollone’s interactions with the president and senior staff in the hours leading up to the riot in the Capitol. Hutchinson relayed to the committee that Cipollone had attempted to dissuade Trump from joining protestors at the Capitol, and warned that advisers and aides could be charged with “every crime imaginable” if the president were to participate in the protests. 

As the investigations by the Jan. 6 committee and Department of Justice gain steam, Trumpworld veterans and loyalists are nervous their activities in the aftermath of the 2020 election could land them on the witness stand or exposed to legal repercussions. “I keep waiting for the feds to come raid my shit,” a Trump adviser told Rolling Stone last week.

In This Article: Jan. 6 Committee, Pat Cipollone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.