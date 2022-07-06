Key Trump White House Lawyer Agrees to Spill to the Jan. 6 Committee

Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone will testify before the Jan. 6 committee in a closed-door interview on Friday, The New York Times reported on Wednesday. According to a source briefed on the matter, Cipollone’s testimony will be transcribed and videotaped, and could potentially be used in public hearings by the committee.

Cipollone was subpoenaed by the committee last week in regard to his first-hand knowledge of the events taking place in the West Wing on Jan. 6. In her July testimony, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson repeatedly referenced Cipollone’s interactions with the president and senior staff in the hours leading up to the riot in the Capitol. Hutchinson relayed to the committee that Cipollone had attempted to dissuade Trump from joining protestors at the Capitol, and warned that advisers and aides could be charged with “every crime imaginable” if the president were to participate in the protests.

As the investigations by the Jan. 6 committee and Department of Justice gain steam, Trumpworld veterans and loyalists are nervous their activities in the aftermath of the 2020 election could land them on the witness stand or exposed to legal repercussions. “I keep waiting for the feds to come raid my shit,” a Trump adviser told Rolling Stone last week.