 Parkland Dad Manuel Oliver Interrupts Biden's Gun Violence Address - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next America’s Most Influential Conservative Conference Is Hosting One Of Europe’s Most Notorious Authoritarians
Home Politics Politics News

Parkland Dad Interrupts Biden’s Gun Violence Address

Manuel Oliver, the father of Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver, interrupted Biden’s remarks during a televised event celebrating the passage of modest gun reform legislation.

By

Nikki McCann Ramirez's Most Recent Stories

View All
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 11: U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to delivers remarks at an event to celebrate the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on the South Lawn of the White House on July 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. Calling the new law "the most significant gun violence reduction legislation in the last 30 years," the White House invited lawmakers, gun violence victims and other supporters to the White House to commemorate its passage. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 11: U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to delivers remarks at an event to celebrate the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on the South Lawn of the White House on July 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. Calling the new law "the most significant gun violence reduction legislation in the last 30 years," the White House invited lawmakers, gun violence victims and other supporters to the White House to commemorate its passage. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to delivers remarks at an event to celebrate the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on the South Lawn of the White House on July 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. Calling the new law "the most significant gun violence reduction legislation in the last 30 years," the White House invited lawmakers, gun violence victims and other supporters to the White House to commemorate its passage.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The father of a Parkland High School Shooting victim interrupted President Joe Biden’s Monday speech on gun control at the White House.

Manuel Oliver, the father of Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver, interrupted Biden’s remarks during a televised event celebrating the passage of modest gun reform legislation. Oliver, whose interjection was broadcast by multiple networks, seemed to be expressing that the bill did not do enough to address the epidemic of gun violence in the county. “I’ve been trying to tell you this for years, for years,” he said.

Oliver’s remarks were largely inaudible, but the President responded by asking him to “Sit down, you’ll hear what I have to say, if you think—” before the president was interrupted. The exchange continued, with Biden eventually asking Oliver to “let me finish my comment … let him talk, let him talk.” Oliver was escorted out of the event shortly after.

Earlier on Monday morning Oliver appeared on CNN, and critiqued the use of the word “celebration” at the event, which Biden had also used in a tweet on Saturday about the law’s passage. “It’s been a while that I’ve been calling out that using the words “celebration, getting together,” it’s like we’re going to a party, to a wedding today, you know, we all received invitations. And meanwhile, you can see these mothers in Uvalde that just saw how their kids were massacred inside a school,” he said.

The President has been struggling with a lack of public support for a second term, and many democratic voters now feel the Biden administration has done little to address issues of public concern, including gun violence and the erosion of reproductive rights.

In This Article: Gun control, Joe Biden, Parkland Shooting, Uvalde Shooting

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.