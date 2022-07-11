Parkland Dad Interrupts Biden’s Gun Violence Address

The father of a Parkland High School Shooting victim interrupted President Joe Biden’s Monday speech on gun control at the White House.

"We have to do more than that!" Parkland father Manuel Oliver interrupts President Joe Biden's speech celebrating the passage of a bipartisan gun bill. Biden: "Let me finish my comments… let him talk. Let him talk." pic.twitter.com/PaUqzTLW79 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 11, 2022

Manuel Oliver, the father of Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver, interrupted Biden’s remarks during a televised event celebrating the passage of modest gun reform legislation. Oliver, whose interjection was broadcast by multiple networks, seemed to be expressing that the bill did not do enough to address the epidemic of gun violence in the county. “I’ve been trying to tell you this for years, for years,” he said.

Oliver’s remarks were largely inaudible, but the President responded by asking him to “Sit down, you’ll hear what I have to say, if you think—” before the president was interrupted. The exchange continued, with Biden eventually asking Oliver to “let me finish my comment … let him talk, let him talk.” Oliver was escorted out of the event shortly after.

Earlier on Monday morning Oliver appeared on CNN, and critiqued the use of the word “celebration” at the event, which Biden had also used in a tweet on Saturday about the law’s passage. “It’s been a while that I’ve been calling out that using the words “celebration, getting together,” it’s like we’re going to a party, to a wedding today, you know, we all received invitations. And meanwhile, you can see these mothers in Uvalde that just saw how their kids were massacred inside a school,” he said.

The President has been struggling with a lack of public support for a second term, and many democratic voters now feel the Biden administration has done little to address issues of public concern, including gun violence and the erosion of reproductive rights.