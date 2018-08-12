Omarosa on ‘Meet the Press’: Trump Is ‘Mentally Declined’

Former White House official and The Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault-Newman appeared on Meet the Press Sunday to discuss her new book about her time in the White House, which contains explosive claims against Donald Trump.

“I was complicit with this White House in deceiving this nation,” she told Meet the Press. “They continue to deceive this nation by how mentally declined [Trump] is, about how difficult it is for him to process complex information, how he is not engaged in some of the most important decisions that impacts our country.”

In the weeks preceding the release of Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House, out Tuesday, Manigault-Newman revealed that she secretly taped many of her interactions at the White House, including a recording of Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her; the recording proves, Manigault-Newman argued on Meet the Press, that rumors of combative behavior upon her firing were false.

“If I did not have this recording, people would still believe the false, incredible story that I was running around the White House – the false story that was told to a reporter and repeated by this network and other reporter – that I tried to charge the residence… It was a lie,” Manigault-Newman said. “If I didn’t have this recording, people would still think I was trying to set off alarms.”

As journalists have noted on social media, it’s concerning from a security standpoint that Manigault-Newman was able to sneak a phone into the “situation room,” a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF), to record her own firing.

In Unhinged, Manigault-Newman also accuses Trump of being a bigot who uses racial slurs and that the president is engineering a “race war,” TMZ reported.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Manigault-Newman’s book is “riddled with lies and false accusations” while Trump called his former director of communications a “lowlife.”

Watch Omarosa’s entire interview with Chuck Todd at Meet the Press‘ site.