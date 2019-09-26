 Trump Muses About Execution of ‘Spies’ Behind Whistleblower Complaint – Rolling Stone
Oh Nothing, Just Trump Fantasizing About Executing ‘Spies’ Behind the Whistleblower Complaint

“You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart with spies and treason, right?”

US President Donald Trump talks to journalists as he departs the White House on September 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. - President Trump is traveling to Albuquerque, New Mexico to deliver remarks at a "Keep America Great Rally". (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

MANDEL NGANAFP/Getty Images

President Trump is not happy about the contents of the whistleblower complaint released to the public Thursday morning. He’s so mad, in fact, that he fantasized about a few rather extreme punishments for the people responsible.

The report includes several damning revelations, including details of how Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate a political rival, how the White House sought to cover up Trump’s July 25th call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and how Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr became entangled in the efforts.

The whistleblower writes he or she did not have first-hand knowledge of President Trump’s communication with Ukraine. But the whistleblower says in the four months prior to the complaint’s filing, “more than half a dozen U.S. officials” informed him or her about facts related to Trump’s efforts to solicit election interference from Ukraine.

“I want to know who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information because that’s close to a spy,” Trump told staff at the United States Mission to the United Nations, according to the New York Times. “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart with spies and treason, right? We used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

The “old days” to which Trump are referring are the 1950s, when Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were famously executed for conspiring to give American atomic secrets to Russia during World War II.

Trump has on numerous occasions accused intelligence officials of treason, mostly in regard to the Mueller investigation. In May, NBC’s Peter Alexander pointed out the potential punishment for treason in asking the president about some of his accusations. “Sir, the Constitution says treason is punishable by death,” Alexander said. “You’ve accused your adversaries of treason. Who specifically are you accusing of treason?”

After Alexander mentioned that treason was punishable by death, Trump nodded in agreement before listing former FBI Director James Comey, former acting FBI Director Peter McCabe, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

None of this seems great.

