‘Constant Trauma,’ Racial Slurs, and Gaslighting: Capitol Police Testify on the Jan. 6 Insurrection and Its Aftermath

On the first day of the House select committee hearing on the Capitol attack, officers from both Capitol Police and D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department who responded that day gave harrowing testimony about the abuse they endured at the hands of an angry mob of Trump supporters.

“That day continues to be a constant trauma for us, literally every day,” Capitol Police Officer Aquilino Gonell, who suffered such severe injuries and has been on leave for most of the months following that day, told the committee on Tuesday.

Capitol Police Officer Daniel Hodges recalled a tense moment when an insurrectionist told him, “You will die on your knees.”

Hodges also testified to his bewilderment at seeing insurrectionists carrying flags with symbols indicating support of police officers. “My perpetual confusion, I saw the thin blue line flag, a symbol of support for law enforcement more than once being carried by the terrorists as they ignored our commands and continued to assault us,” Hodges said.

Another officer, Harry Dunn with the Capitol Police, said that rioters called him a n***** after he told them he voted for Biden.

“I do my best to keep politics out of my job, but in this circumstance, I responded: ‘Well I voted for Joe Biden. Does my vote not count? Am I nobody?'” Dunn said.

He then said that a woman “in a pink MAGA shirt” yelled back, “You hear that guys? This n***** voted for Joe Biden.”

“No one had ever, ever called me a n***** while wearing the uniform of a Capitol Police officer,” Dunn said.

Dunn also testified that officers were not forewarned by leadership about the levels of violence that would be present that day. “We were expecting civil disobedience as we do at the Capitol. At least that was what was relayed to us,” Dunn said, adding that they were told to expect “a couple arrests, name-calling, unfriendly people.”

“But nowhere near the level of violence or even close to it that we experienced,” he said.

Dunn went on to explain that he only heard about the violent plans through a friend who texted him about it. “When I received the text message, it made the hairs on my neck rise, since our chain of command had not told us to prepare for these levels of violence,” Dunn told the committee.

Nine Democrats and two Republicans sit on the select committee. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s appointments to the committee, Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks, both of whom have continued to endorse Trump’s lie that the election was stolen and have opposed an investigation of the Capitol attack. The representatives “made statements and took actions that just made it ridiculous to put them on such a committee seeking the truth,” Pelosi said when justifying her decision.

D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, who has been an outspoken critic of Republican politicians attempting to minimize the attack, also spoke.

Fanone suffered multiple injuries that day at the hands of the insurrectionists, including a heart attack and traumatic brain injury. Rioters dragged him into the crowd, stole a munition off his body, and beat him with “their fists and hard metal objects” while shocking him with a Taser.

“I was electrocuted again and again and again,” he said. “I’m sure I was screaming, but I don’t think I could even hear my own voice.”

But many Republicans are trying to deny the truth and painting the riots as a peaceful protest. Sen. Ron Johnson has said that the rioters were “people that love this country.” And GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde described the rioters’ behavior at the Capitol as a “normal tourist visit.” The officers’ testimony, however, proves those Republicans are very clearly wrong.

“I feel like I went to hell and back to protect them, and too many in this room … are now telling me that hell doesn’t exist or hell actually wasn’t that bad,” Fanone said, pounding his fist on the table. “The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful.”

Fanone continued, “Nothing, truly nothing, has prepared me to address those elected members of our government who continue to deny the events of that day. And in doing so, betray their oath of office.”

Officer Gonnell also criticized Republicans, saying they have tried “to whitewash the facts into something other than what they unmistakably reveal: an attack on our democracy by violent domestic extremists,” he said. What law enforcement officers are seeking, however, is “accountability and justice.”