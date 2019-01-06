Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Keeps Firing Back at Her Haters

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is not your typical member of Congress. After just a few days in office, she is already exchanging barbs with the Republican leadership and pundits on social media, defending herself against their criticisms.

It started with a dance. Conservatives began circulating a video of Ocasio-Cortez dancing with friends on a rooftop when she was in college. She shot back with a new video, dancing outside her Congressional office, accompanied by a tweet reading, “I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too!”

And when Great America PAC Chairman Ed Rollins bashed Ocasio-Cortez’s proposed top marginal rate of 70% from her Green New Deal, calling her “a little girl,” she fired back.

Lou Dobbs guest Ed Rollins refers to sitting congresswoman @AOC as "the little girl" pic.twitter.com/pJyjaBGX91 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 5, 2019

“GOP loves to insult my intelligence… If anything, this dude is a walking argument to tax misogyny at 100 percent,” Ocasio-Cortez responded to Rollins in a tweet. “Republicans rob everyone the opportunity of real policy debate by resorting to this,” she added.

GOP loves to insult my intelligence, yet offers *this* as their best + most seasoned opposition to my policy proposals. If anything, this dude is a walking argument to tax misogyny at 100% 😉 Republicans rob everyone the opportunity of real policy debate by resorting to this. https://t.co/Yk3BTHbtxv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2019

What’s so refreshing about Ocasio-Cortez is that she isn’t afraid to call out bullshit and doesn’t pull punches in the name of civility, a concept the GOP has abandoned in the era of Trump. Plus, she’s a millennial, and has the social media savvy to prove it.

When Republican Minority Whip Steve Scalise tweeted that Democrats want to “take away 70 percent of your income and give it to leftist fantasy programs,” Ocasio-Cortez responded (in a tweet, naturally): “You’re the GOP Minority Whip. How do you not know how marginal tax rates work? Oh that’s right, almost forgot: GOP works for the corporate CEOs showering themselves in multi-million $ bonuses; not the actual working people whose wages + healthcare they’re ripping off for profit.”

You’re the GOP Minority Whip. How do you not know how marginal tax rates work? Oh that’s right, almost forgot: GOP works for the corporate CEOs showering themselves in multi-million💰bonuses; not the actual working people whose wages + healthcare they’re ripping off for profit. https://t.co/R1YIng2Ok1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 6, 2019

And she’s right that Scalise is intentionally misconstruing Ocasio-Cortez’s proposed tax plan. Marginal tax rates increase as a person’s income increases, but only above a certain level. So while Ocasio-Cortez’s deal proposes a top marginal rate of 70 percent on income above $10 million a year, only income after the first $10 million would be taxed at the rate of 70 percent.

Ocasio-Cortez explained the concept to a horrified-looking Anderson Cooper in a 60 Minutes interview set to air on Sunday: “Once you get to the tippy-tops, on your $10 millionth dollar, sometimes you see tax rates as high as 60 percent or 70 percent. That doesn’t mean all $10 million dollars are taxed at an extremely high rate. But it means that as you climb up this ladder, you should be contributing more.”

Few rookie members of Congress have put such bold ideas on the national agenda and stirred up as much controversy as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who supports a #GreenNewDeal and says, “only radicals have changed this country.” https://t.co/2EBVY5OWLh pic.twitter.com/KihXYpC6eS — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 4, 2019

The freshman congresswoman has also come to the defense of colleague Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for promising to “impeach the motherfucker,” meaning President Donald Trump.

“Republican hypocrisy at its finest: saying that Trump admitting to sexual assault on tape is just ‘locker room talk,’ but scandalizing themselves into faux-outrage when my sis says a curse word in a bar. GOP lost entitlement to policing women’s behavior a long time ago,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Republican hypocrisy at its finest: saying that Trump admitting to sexual assault on tape is just “locker room talk,” but scandalizing themselves into faux-outrage when my sis says a curse word in a bar. GOP lost entitlement to policing women’s behavior a long time ago. Next. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2019

“I got your back,” she added, “The Bronx and Detroit ride together.”