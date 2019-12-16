Obama: Most of World’s Problems Caused by ‘Old Men,’ Women Are Superior Leaders

Former President Barack Obama shared his thoughts on women and leadership, saying that he believes the world would be a better place if women were in charge, at an event in Singapore.

Obama expressed his belief that many of the world’s problems were caused by older men clinging to power.

“If you look at the world and look at the problems it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way,” the former president said.

He argued that while women leaders would still have flaws, he believes they would raise the standards of living. “Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us [men],” he said, adding, “I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything… living standards and outcomes.”

He also chided male leaders who pursue leadership as part of their pursuit of power: “You are not there for life, you are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self-importance or your own power.”

Obama has shared this opinion before. In 2018, the former president said while delivering the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg, “Women, in particular, by the way, I want you to get more involved because men have been getting on my nerves lately. I mean, every day, I read the newspaper and I just think like, brothers what’s wrong with you guys? What’s wrong with us?”