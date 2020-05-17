 Obama Strikes Uplifting Tone in Speech to High School Grads - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next The 14 Craziest Musician Acting Cameos Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Obama Strikes Uplifting Tone in Speech to High School Grads

“I couldn’t be prouder of all of you in the graduating class of 2020,” the former president said

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All

Following performances from Dua Lipa, H.E.R., Kevin Hart and others, former president Barack Obama addressed the teens graduating high school amid a pandemic.

“I couldn’t be prouder of all of you in the graduating class of 2020 as well as the teachers and the coaches and, most of all, parents and family who’ve guided you along the way,” Obama began during the Saturday night nationally televised event called Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020.

He then acknowledged this class’ particular challenges shaped by this unprecedented moment. “Along with the usual challenges of growing up, all of you have had to deal with the added pressures of social media, reports of school shootings, and the specter of climate change,” he said.

“And then, just as you’re about to celebrate having made it through, just as you’ve been looking forward to proms and senior nights, graduation ceremonies and, let’s face it, a bunch of parties, the world is turned upside down by a global pandemic.”

Obama continued by recognizing the uncertain and strange new future these graduates will face and reminded them not just to think of themselves but to consider others’ wellbeing. “You’re gonna have to grow up faster than most generations. This pandemic has shaken up the status quo and laid bare a lot of our country’s deep-seated problems. From massive economic inequality to ongoing racial disparities to a lack of basic health care for people who need it,” he said. “It’s woken a lot of people up to the fact that the old ways of doing things just don’t work. That it doesn’t matter how much money you make if everyone around you is hungry and sick. And that our society and our democracy only work when we think not just about ourselves but about each other.”

He then challenged the graduating class to “set the world on a different path,” saying, “If we’re going to create a world where everybody has the opportunity to find a job, and afford college; if we’re going to save the environment and defeat future pandemics, then we’re going to have to do it together. So be alive to one another’s struggles.”

Related

Obama Torches Trump on COVID-19: ‘A Lot of Them Aren’t Even Pretending to Be in Charge’
Obama Torches Trump on COVID-19: 'A Lot of Them Aren't Even Pretending to Be in Charge'
J. Cole's Dreamville Festival Cancels 2020 Event Due to COVID-19

Related

Willie Nelson, Barbarosa
Willie Nelson's 12 Most Memorable Acting Roles
10 Great Songs You Didn't Know Chris Stapleton Wrote

The former president concluded with a message of hope, telling the graduates, “The truth is you don’t need us to tell you what to do. Because in so many ways, you’ve already started to lead.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Barack Obama, commencement address, coronavirus

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.