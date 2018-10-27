Barack Obama Delivers Fiery Anti-Trump Speeches at Rallies

Barack Obama has had it with President Donald Trump and the Republican party. The former president let loose during campaign stops Friday in Milwaukee and Detroit, where he encouraged Democrats to get out and vote in the midterms and warned that the “character of our country is on the ballot” in the upcoming November 6th elections.

Although he did not mention Trump by name, Obama unleashed some heavy criticism of the current president. Referring to Trump’s relationship with the truth, Obama said, “Throughout human history, certainly throughout American history, politicians have exaggerated. But what we have not seen before in our public life is politicians just blatantly, repeatedly, baldly, shamelessly lying. Just making stuff up.”

He then pointed to Trump’s promise to pass a tax cut before the election, despite the fact that Congress will not be in session again until after the midterms.

Obama also accused the Republican party of drumming up crises before elections, including their disingenuous concern about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails, referring a New York Times report that Trump uses an unsecured iPhone, despite Secret Service requests he switch to a more secure device, and once left the phone in a golf cart. (The president denied the report in a tweet sent from an iPhone.)

“In the last election, it was Hillary’s emails. ‘This is terrible’ … ‘This is a national security crisis,'” he said. “They didn’t care about emails and you know how you know? Because if they did, they’d be up in arms right now that the Chinese are listening to the president’s iPhone that he leaves in his golf cart. Turns out, I guess it wasn’t that important.”

Talking about recent calls by Republicans for a return to civility, Obama called their bluff: “I’m hoping you think it’s wrong to hear people spend years, months, vilifying people, questioning their patriotism, calling them enemies of the people. And then suddenly you’re concerned about civility. Please.”

The former president also mocked Trump’s promise to “drain the swamp” of corruption in Washington. He said that Trump has “gone to Washington and just plundered away,” adding that, “In Washington they have racked up enough indictments to field a football team. Nobody in my administration got indicted. So, how is it that they cleaned things up?”

But in Detroit, Obama ended his speech on an optimistic note. “I’m hopeful, Michigan,” he said. “I’m hopeful that despite all the noise, despite all the lies, we’re going to come through all that. We’re going to remember who we are, who we’re called to be. I’m hopeful because out of this political darkness, I’m seeing a great awakening.”