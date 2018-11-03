Barack Obama Shuts Down Hecklers While Campaigning for Democrats

Former president Barack Obama swung through Georgia and Florida on Friday campaigning for Democrats including Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum.

The former president gave rousing speeches in favor of the Democratic candidates, but in Miami he was interrupted by protesters. Unlike the current president, who enjoys telling his supporters to physically assault hecklers, however, Obama was civil and addressed the protester calmly.

When a protester interrupted his speech with profanities, Obama chided him, “Sir, sir, don’t curse in front of kids, come on. Don’t do that in front of them, come on.”

As the heckler was escorted out, the crowd began chanting the former president’s name.

“We’re OK, we’re OK, we’re OK,” he said, trying to calm the crowd. Obama then cracked a joke: “You know what? This is what I look forward to, is having a few hecklers to get me back in the mood. You know, it’s like, I enjoy that. You always gotta have a few in order to know that you’re on the campaign trail.”

Obama then asked the crowd why conservatives are so angry despite having control of the White House and both houses of Congress, and pointed the finger at Republican politicians intentionally riling up their base. “Why is it that the folks that won the last election are so mad all the time?” he asked, adding, “It’s an interesting question. I mean, when I won the presidency, at least my side felt pretty good… It tells you something interesting that even the folks who are in charge are still mad, because they’re getting ginned up to be mad.”

Obama also went after Republicans, taking issue with their recent false promises that they will fight to keep pre-existing conditions covered under health insurance. He did not mince words. “Suddenly Republicans are saying they’re gonna protect your pre-existing conditions when they’ve literally been doing the opposite. That’s some kind of gall. That’s some kind of chutzpah,” he said. “Let’s call it what it is: it’s a lie. They’re lying to you.”

After his speech, Obama, Gillum, and Nelson hit up local taco spot Coyo in Wynwood, Florida, to the delight of the customers and staff. Obama reportedly left a $40 tip.