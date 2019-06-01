Obama: ‘Our Gun Laws Don’t Make Much Sense’

Former U.S. President Barack Obama was the keynote speaker at the VTEX DAY conference in Brazil this week. On Thursday, prior to Friday’s Virginia Beach shooting, he talked about America’s gun laws, according to The Hill.

“The most difficult day that I’ve had was the day that there was a shooting in a school where 20 small children were shot,” Obama said while reflecting on the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

“Some of you may be aware, our gun laws in the United States don’t make much sense. Anybody can buy any weapon, any time without much, if any, regulation,” Obama continued. “They buy it over the internet. They can buy machine guns.”

The former president’s comments have prompted many hot takes on Twitter and articles calling him a liar. Most are strident Second Amendment defenders who are parsing his overall point by making the argument that there are restrictions on what Obama called “machine guns.” But they know all too well that the type of weapons used in most mass shootings are readily available, and they fight to keep laws that allow that truth to remain.

There is no middle ground with some on this topic and the lack thereof is costing lives.