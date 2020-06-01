 Obama Writes Essay About George Floyd Protests - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next YouTube Removes, Then Reinstates, Rock Duo Man on Man's LGBTQ-Themed Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

‘Let’s Get to Work’: Obama Pens Essay About Turning Protests Into Real Change

Meanwhile, President Trump reportedly has “nothing to say”

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
Former U.S. President Barack Obama smiles as he attends the "values-based leadership" during a plenary session of the Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific, organized by the Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaObama, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 13 Dec 2019

Vincent Thian/AP/Shutterstock

While President Trump reportedly has “nothing to say” to a nation protesting the death of George Floyd and other black victims of police brutality, former President Barack Obama penned an essay Monday about “how to make this moment a real turning point to bring about real change.”

In the essay, which he posted to Medium, Obama lays out three “basic lessons” the new generation of activists can draw from the past.

The first is to not resort to violence. Obama acknowledges that the protests “represent a genuine and legitimate frustration” over the nation’s failure to reform policing practices and the criminal justice system, but notes that the small portion of protesters inciting violence are putting innocent people at risk and bringing ruin to vulnerable neighborhoods. “If we want our criminal justice system, and American society at large, to operate on a higher ethical code, then we have to model that code ourselves,” Obama writes.

The former president then notes that Americans shouldn’t have to choose between protest and politics, and that he “couldn’t disagree more” with the idea that only direct action can cure the criminal justice system of racial bias and voting in new elected officials is futile. Particularly, Obama stresses the importance of state and local elections. “Eventually, aspirations have to be translated into specific laws and institutional practices,” he writes, “and in a democracy, that only happens when we elect government officials who are responsive to our demands.”

Lastly, Obama writes that activists need to make specific demands, which will make it harder for officials to “pay lip service” to the cause. He notes that every community has different needs, but cites a policing practices toolkit developed by the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. “Tailoring reforms for each community will require local activists and organizations to do their research and educate fellow citizens in their community on what strategies work best,” he writes.

Related

US actress Jane Fonda participates in the Fire Drill Friday climate change rally at downtown City Hall Los Angeles, California, USA, 07 February 2020.Fire Drill Friday climate change rally in Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2020
Jane Fonda on Ending White Privilege: 'We Have to Try to Change Within Ourselves'
Resources for Those Seeking to Help Anti-Police Brutality Protesters

Related

Little Richard performing live, UK, 27th June 1975. (Photo by Angela Deane-Drummond/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
16 Great Little Richard Deep Cuts
The 100 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time

Obama concludes with the same message that he laid out in his 2008 president campaign: that he is hopeful. “If, going forward, we can channel our justifiable anger into peaceful, sustained, and effective action, then this moment can be a real turning point in our nation’s long journey to live up to our highest ideals,” he writes. “Let’s get to work.”

The essay follows a statement Obama released on Friday addressing the death of Floyd.

“It falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station — including the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day — to work together to create a “new normal” in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts,” he wrote.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: 2020 protests, Barack Obama, George Floyd Protests

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.