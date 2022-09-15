New Jan. 6 Audio: Oath Keepers Vowed to Harm Congress Members

The Jan. 6 Committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has just released walkie-talkie app recordings among Oath Keepers inside the building and “others who were sharing intelligence from elsewhere.” The messages underscore the violent aims of the group as the halls of Congress were overrun.

The voices on the recording delight in hearing the news that Congress members were fleeing for their lives as rioters inspired by then president Trump breached the Capitol.

“There’s no safe place in the United States for any of these motherfuckers right now,” says one man with a gravelly voice. The same man suggests that by abandoning their positions the lawmakers were sealing their fate. “Military principle 105,” the man said. “‘Cave means grave.'”

When another voice on the audio relays a Tweet from Trump asking rioters not to hurt Capitol Police, the same gravel-voiced man takes that as a word of encouragement to his dark aims. “That’s saying a lot by what he didn’t say: He didn’t say not to do anything to the congressmen.”

The Select Committee has obtained a recording of communications over a walkie-talkie app among Oath Keepers who were inside the Capitol and others who were sharing intelligence from elsewhere.



The Jan. 6 committee did not provide any other context to the audio shared on Twitter. It is unclear who is speaking on the recordings. But the committee is front-running the seditious conspiracy trial for senior Oath Keepers members, including founder Stewart Rhodes, which is due to commence later this month.

Other voices on the recordings make clear that the Oath Keepers saw themselves as executing a mission at the Capitol. “This is what we fucking lived up for,” says one man. “Everything we fucking trained for.”

Below is a transcript of the audio released by the Jan. 6 committee:

Voice 1: CNN just said that they evacuated all members of Congress into a safety room.

Voice 2: There’s no safe place in the United States for any of these motherfuckers right now.

Voice 3: I hope they understand that we are not joking around.

Voice 2: Military principle 105. Military principle 105 “Cave means grave.”

Voice 1: Trump just tweeted, “Please support our Capitol Police. They are on our side, do not harm them.”

Voice 2: That’s saying a lot by what he didn’t say. He didn’t say not to do anything to the congressman. [Laughter]

Voice 1: Well, he did not ’em to stand down. He’s just said stand by the Capitol Police. They are on our side and they are good people. So it’s getting real down there. I got it on TV and it’s, uh, it’s looking pretty friggin’ radical to me. CNN said that Trump has egged this on that he is egging it on. And that he is watching the country burn two weeks before he leaves office. He is not leaving office. I don’t give a shit what they say.

Voice 4: We are in the mezzanine we are in the main dome right now we are rocking it they’re throwing grenades there frikin shoot people and paintballs but we’re in here.

Voice 5: Be safe. Be safe. God bless and Godspeed — and keep going.

Voice 6: Get it Jess! Do your shit. This is what we fucking lived up for. Everything we fucking trained for.