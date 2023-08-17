Transgender Youth in North Carolina Lose Access to Gender-Affirming Care

North Carolina blocked minors from accessing gender-affirming treatment — including hormone therapy, puberty-blocking drugs, and surgical gender-transition procedures — on Wednesday after Republican lawmakers voted to override the governor’s veto on bills targeting transgender youth.

The bill on gender-transition treatment, House Bill 808, was approved by the State Legislature in June. The law takes effect immediately, but minors who had already begun treatment before Aug. 1 will be able to continue receiving care if their doctors deem it “medically necessary” and they have parental consent.

The State Legislature’s Republican supermajorities also voted to override several other vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper — bills that restrict the participation of transgender women and girls in sports outside of their biological sex, and limit what can be taught in schools about gender and sexual orientation are now law in the state.

North Carolina joins about 21 other states that have enacted legislation blocking or restricting gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors. In 2023 alone, more than 560 bills attempting to restrict transgender individuals’ participation in public life and access to medical treatment have been introduced throughout the country — 80 have passed.

Gov. Cooper, a Democrat, criticized GOP lawmakers in July for "serving up a triple threat of political culture wars using government to invade the rights and responsibilities of parents and doctors, hurting vulnerable children and damaging our state's reputation and economy like they did with the harmful bathroom bill."

He added, “Instead of scheming for the next election, Republicans should get to work investing in our public schools and teachers, lowering the cost of living and creating more stability for middle class families.”