‘No One Wants to Hear From the Birther-in-Chief,’ Don Lemon Erupts About Trump and the George Floyd Killing

After U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald held a press conference on the killing of George Floyd by police, CNN’s Don Lemon blasted President Trump and MacDonald for speaking about the president’s involvement in the case.

During the Thursday press conference, MacDonald said the investigation into George Floyd’s death is ongoing and did not announce any charges against the four Minneapolis police officers involved. But according to Mediaite, the attorney general did say: “President Trump, as well as Attorney General William Barr, are directly and actively monitoring the investigation in this case.”

But Lemon was having none of it and blasted MacDonald for naming the president during the press conference and quickly rattled off some of Trump’s previous racist statements and opinions about former president Barack Obama, the Central Park Five and the white supremacist protest in Charlottesville.

“No one wants to hear from the man who wanted the death penalty to come back for the Central Park Five,” Lemon said. “No one wants to hear from the man who says that the former president was not born in this country. No one wants to hear from the man who said there are ‘very fine people on both sides.’ Do you understand what I am saying?”

Lemon continued, “No one wants to hear from the person that they perceive as contributing to situations like this in this society. Not directly, but allowing people like that to think they can get away from this. No one wants to hear from the Birther-in-Chief, from the ‘sons of bitches’- calling person, who says that athletes are kneeling for this very reason.”

Protesters have marched in Minneapolis following Floyd’s death for three straight nights as residents call for legal action against the officers involved. Before his death, Floyd was arrested, cuffed and pinned by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, because a grocery clerk suspected him of writing a bad check. While restraining Floyd, Chauvin knelt on his neck for several minutes —despite the man’s pleas of “I can’t breathe” — while Floyd lost consciousness and bystanders begged the officer to move his knee. Floyd was pronounced dead at an area hospital shortly later.

“He’d be alive today if he were white,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said of Floyd. “I’m not a prosecutor, but let me be clear, the arresting officer killed someone.”

President Trump announced on Wednesday that he asked the FBI and Department of Justice to step in and investigate, but given the president’s prior comments calling white supremacists “very fine people,” it’s no wonder Lemon does not believe the president’s concern is legitimate.