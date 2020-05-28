 Don Lemon Erupts: 'No One Wants to Hear From the Birther-in-Chief' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next Police Officer Involved in George Floyd's Death Has History of Conduct Complaints Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

‘No One Wants to Hear From the Birther-in-Chief,’ Don Lemon Erupts About Trump and the George Floyd Killing

“No one wants to hear from the man who says that the former president was not born in this country,” the CNN host said

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
‘No One Wants to Hear From the Birther-in-Chief,’ Don Lemon Erupts About Trump and the George Floyd Killing

CNN’s Don Lemon.

CNN/Screencap

After U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald held a press conference on the killing of George Floyd by police, CNN’s Don Lemon blasted President Trump and MacDonald for speaking about the president’s involvement in the case.

During the Thursday press conference, MacDonald said the investigation into George Floyd’s death is ongoing and did not announce any charges against the four Minneapolis police officers involved. But according to Mediaite, the attorney general did say: “President Trump, as well as Attorney General William Barr, are directly and actively monitoring the investigation in this case.”

But Lemon was having none of it and blasted MacDonald for naming the president during the press conference and quickly rattled off some of Trump’s previous racist statements and opinions about former president Barack Obama, the Central Park Five and the white supremacist protest in Charlottesville.

“No one wants to hear from the man who wanted the death penalty to come back for the Central Park Five,” Lemon said. “No one wants to hear from the man who says that the former president was not born in this country. No one wants to hear from the man who said there are ‘very fine people on both sides.’ Do you understand what I am saying?”

Related

Jimmy Kimmel on the Inevitability of Trump Getting Into a Twitter Feud With Twitter
Jay Inslee Says Trump Should Be 'Removed From Office' for His Disastrous COVID-19 Response

Related

bono songs that saved my life
Bono: 60 Songs That Saved My Life
Don Williams: 10 Essential Songs

Lemon continued, “No one wants to hear from the person that they perceive as contributing to situations like this in this society. Not directly, but allowing people like that to think they can get away from this. No one wants to hear from the Birther-in-Chief, from the ‘sons of bitches’- calling person, who says that athletes are kneeling for this very reason.”

Protesters have marched in Minneapolis following Floyd’s death for three straight nights as residents call for legal action against the officers involved. Before his death, Floyd was arrested, cuffed and pinned by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, because a grocery clerk suspected him of writing a bad check. While restraining Floyd, Chauvin knelt on his neck for several minutes —despite the man’s pleas of “I can’t breathe” — while Floyd lost consciousness and bystanders begged the officer to move his knee. Floyd was pronounced dead at an area hospital shortly later.

“He’d be alive today if he were white,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said of Floyd. “I’m not a prosecutor, but let me be clear, the arresting officer killed someone.”

President Trump announced on Wednesday that he asked the FBI and Department of Justice to step in and investigate, but given the president’s prior comments calling white supremacists “very fine people,” it’s no wonder Lemon does not believe the president’s concern is legitimate.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: CNN, Don Lemon, Donald Trump, Erica MacDonald, George Lloyd

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.