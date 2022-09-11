‘No One Is Above the Law’: Hillary Clinton on Trump’s Legal Woes

What does Hillary Clinton think of the legal troubles plaguing the former president who loves to lead chants of “Lock her up?” at his rallies? “No one is above the law,” she said, referring to Donald Trump, who was caught by the FBI hoarding highly classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“If the Justice Department decides that former President Donald Trump actually committed a crime, do you think he should be treated like any other citizen?” CNN’s Dana Bash asked Clinton during an appearance on Sunday’s State of the Union. “Or should the DOJ take into the account the potential real-world consequences of indicting a former president and potential 2024 candidate?”

“I think it’s a really hard call,” Clinton said. “And I cannot predict what the Justice Department will do at the end of its investigation, but I do think the rule of law — holding people accountable — is central to our nation.”

Clinton then alluded to her own history with federal record keeping laws related to her use of a personal email server during her time as secretary of state in the Obama administration. Two separate investigations, however, found that Clinton did not mishandle classified information. And Trump’s own former attorney general, Bill Barr, admitted that the Clinton emails were “not as raw” as the documents Trump reportedly brought to Mar-a-Lago. But the facts have not stopped Trump from frequently attacking Clinton, including as recently as last week, when he alleged at a rally that she “acid washed” the email server.

“Both as secretary of state and as a private citizen, I have answered every question I’ve been asked,” Clinton said on CNN. “I’ve testified for 11 hours. I’ve been involved in anything that was asked of me to try to answer any kind of issue. I think that’s the way the system is supposed to work, even if you’re not sure why the spotlight was on you.”

Clinton continued, “I really believe that at the end of the day no one is above the law, and no one should be escaping accountability if indeed the facts and the evidence point to them having done something that anyone else in our country would be investigated for and maybe even charged.”

The former secretary of state was cautious in her answers, certainly more cautious than Trump, who enjoys saying she should be in jail. “I know it’s not an easy call [whether to prosecute Trump] … I don’t want to inject my opinion into that difficult calculation because I don’t know all the facts, and unlike people who jump to conclusions, I don’t want to do that,” Clinton said, making a not-so-veiled stab at Trump. “But if the evidence proves or seems to show that there are charges that should be leveled, then I think the rule of law should apply to anyone.”