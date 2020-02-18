 Justification for Attack on Iran, Soleimani Lists No “Imminent Threat” - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dierks Bentley to Headline Tailgate Fest 2020 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

No Imminent Threat from Iran: Official Justification for Killing Soleimani Doesn’t Back Trump Claims

New report to Congress contradicts president’s much-hyped rationale for assassinating Iranian general

By

Reporter

Tim Dickinson's Most Recent Stories

View All
President Donald Trump smiles during a meeting with Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno in the Oval Office of the White House, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 12 Feb 2020

President Donald Trump smiles during a meeting with Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno in the Oval Office of the White House.

Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

The U.S. military’s official justification of the assassination of Qasem Soleimani contradicts president Trump’s claims that the Iranian general posed an “imminent” threat to American lives.

At the time of the attack in early January, Trump insisted the killing of Soleimani had thwarted “imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel.” Trump added that America had “caught him in the act and terminated him.”

Similar claims of having prevented deadly impending attacks were also echoed by top administration officials. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for example, insisted: “We had specific information on an imminent threat, and those threats from him included attacks on U.S. embassies. Period. Full stop.”

As this story began to fall apart in real time, Vice President Mike Pence claimed the administration possessed intelligence of an imminent threat that was too secret to share, even with Congress. Trump upped the ante, claiming that “it probably would’ve been four embassies” that faced attack by Soleimani, before abruptly insisting the question of imminence was irrelevant:

Related

Air Foce One circles Daytona track
Trump Makes Campaign Stop at NASCAR's Daytona 500
Trump Is Sending Elite Border Patrol Units to Make Arrests in Sanctuary Cities

Related

77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Brad Pitt accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture for "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)
Golden Globes 2020: 20 Best, Worst and Most WTF Moments
'A Charlie Brown Christmas': The Making of a Classic Soundtrack

The official military justification, provided to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs as required by law, makes no attempt to substantiate the president’s claims of imminence. It points, instead, to attacks that had already taken place. The report was released by the administration in a classic “news dump” — late in the day on the Friday before a three-day holiday weekend.

Trump, the report makes plain, “directed this action in response to an escalating series of attacks in preceding months by Iran and Iran-backed militias” on U.S. forces and interests in the region. Rationalizing the attack under international law, the report, in fact, rejects that an imminent threat was required to justify assassinating Soliemani. “Although the threat of further attack existed,” the report states, citing only a vague ongoing risk, “recourse to the inherent right of self-defense was sufficiently justified by the series of attacks that preceded the January 2nd strike.”

The official response has Democrats fuming. “The administration’s explanation in this report makes no mention of any imminent threat and shows that the justification the president offered to the American people was false, plain and simple,” said committee chair Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.). Engel further called the document’s attempt to justify the attack on the Iranian leader by citing the Iraq War authorization of 2002 “absurd,” and blasted the entire document as a “spurious, after-the-fact explanation.” The Democrat vowed to grill Pompeo in a late-February, appearance before the committee, insisting “we need answers and testimony.”

The strike on Soleimani brought the United States and Iran to the brink of all-out war. The assassination was answered by an Iranian missile barrage on U.S. targets in Iraq. That attack left more than 100 American service members with traumatic brain injuries. A Ukrainian passenger jet taking off from Tehran was downed by Iran, a fatal mistake in the fog of war, killing 176.

Read the administration’s formal Soleimani justification here:

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.