Nikki Haley Is Unable to Explain Why Voters Should Pick Her Over Trump

Nikki Haley’s 2024 presidential campaign isn’t off to a great start, in that no one seems to understand why she’s embarking on what seems to be such a hopeless endeavor. The conservative Wall Street Journal‘s editorial board even wrote on Wednesday that they see “no clear rationale” for her bid to dethrone Donald Trump. If she actually wants to win the Republican nomination, Haley is, first and foremost, going to have to put forth a pretty compelling case as to why she’s a better option than the former president. So far she’s … not doing that.

Haley joined Sean Hannity on Wednesday night to discuss her just-launched campaign. Hannity asked her twice to explain what differentiates her from Trump. She first gave a spiel about how the country needs a new generation of political leaders. The second time, when asked for specific policy differences, she didn’t say much of anything, only stressing that she’s “not going to kick sideways.”

Hannity: What specific policy areas would you say part with Donald Trump?

Haley: What I am saying is I don't kick sideways, I'm kicking forward.. I’m not going to kick sideways.. I’m kicking forward pic.twitter.com/DrO9XAuguk — Acyn (@Acyn) February 16, 2023

She didn’t fare much better during an appearance on Fox & Friends Thursday morning, once again refusing to differentiate herself from Trump. “President Trump is my friend,” she said before. “I’m not kicking sideways in this race.” Haley also said she believes Trump would do well on the competency test she said on Wednesday all politicians over 75 should have to take. “I think he did great the last time he did it, I have no reason to think he wouldn’t do well this time,” she said.

KILMEADE: How would Donald Trump do on the competency test, at 76 years old?



NIKKI HALEY: You know, I think he did great the last time he did it. I have no reason to think he wouldn't do well this time.



(She refuses to criticize Trump!) pic.twitter.com/sODBOdBLFb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 16, 2023

Haley may not be “kicking sideways,” but Trump has been attacking her mercilessly since she entered the race. The former president’s campaign recently sent out a press release titled “The Real Nikki Haley” featuring a literal list of attacks, including that she once called Hillary Clinton an inspiration, as well as that she once suggested cutting Social Security and Medicare.

Trump has also been going after Haley on Truth Social, pointing out that she once said she’d never run against him and even claiming that the only reason he appointed her U.N. ambassador was because she was such an incompetent governor.

"The greatest thing Nikki Haley did for our Country, and the Great State of South Carolina, was accepting the position of United Nations Ambassador so that the incredible then Lieutenant Governor, Henry McMaster, could be Governor of South Carolina, where he has done an absolutely fantastic job," Trump wrote on Wednesday. "That was a big reason why I appointed Nikki to the position—It was a favor to the people I love in South Carolina!"

Given her slim hopes of getting anywhere in a MAGAfied GOP primary, it’s possible Haley has entered the race to burnish her profile, hoping that Trump may tap her as his running mate. Trump’s line of attack so far suggests he’s going to look elsewhere.