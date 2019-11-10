Nikki Haley Says Top Advisors Told Her Trump ‘Didn’t Know What He Was Doing’

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley for President Donald Trump claims that two top former administration aides, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, told her that “when they resisted the president, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country.”

Haley wrote in her new memoir With All Due Respect, which was obtained by the Washington Post ahead of its release Tuesday, that Tillerson and Kelly both told her, “The president didn’t know what he was doing.”

According to Haley, Tillerson also said if Trump were left unchecked, people would die.

Additionally, Haley recounted a disagreement she had with Kelly and Tillerson involving withholding of funds for a UN agency that supports Palestinians. Kelly and Tillerson both argued against the funding cuts, but Haley had support from Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and other Middle East peace envoys. When the disagreement moved from the Oval Office to Kelly’s office, Haley wrote that Kelly told her, “‘I have four secretaries of state: you, H.R. [McMaster then-national security adviser], Jared, and Rex. I only need one.’”

Haley told the Post about the encounter, saying, “I was so shocked I didn’t say anything going home because I just couldn’t get my arms around the fact that here you have two key people in an administration undermining the president.”

According to the Post, Haley wrote that Kelly and Tillerson had an obligation to support the president’s policies. And if their disagreements were strong enough, they should have quit.

Kelly responded to the Post when asked to comment and said that if providing the president “with the best and most open, legal and ethical staffing advice from across the [government] so he could make an informed decision is ‘working against Trump,’ then guilty as charged.”