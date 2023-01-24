Twitter Reinstates Nick Fuentes, Kanye’s Hitler-Loving Muse
Twitter has reinstated the account of white nationalist Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. Fuentes was permanently banned from the platform in July 2021, and attempted to skirt the ban following Elon Musk’s October takeover of the social media platform. The decision to reinstate Fuentes is the latest digital pardon the billionaire has granted to extremist figures looking to re-establish themselves on Twitter.
Fuentes recently made headlines for dining at Mar-a-Lago with former President Donald Trump and Kanye West, now known as Ye. At the time, the rapper was fielding public backlash for a series of antisemitic statements. Fuentes and Ye would later appear on Alex Jones’ InfoWars, where they unleashed a new torrent of antisemitic tropes. During the interview, Ye lauded Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler while denying the Holocaust. Fuentes has since continued to publicly praise the genocidal leader responsible for the death of millions of Jewish people.
The return of extremist figures to Twitter has been a hallmark of Musk’s early tenure at the platform. He has granted near-blanket amnesty to prominent neo-Nazi’s, white nationalists, and conspiracy theorists.
