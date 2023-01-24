Twitter Reinstates Nick Fuentes, Kanye’s Hitler-Loving Muse

has reinstated the account of white nationalist Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. Fuentes was permanently banned from the platform in July 2021, and attempted to skirt the ban following Elon Musk’s October takeover of the social media platform. The decision to reinstate Fuentes is the latest digital pardon the billionaire has granted to extremist figures looking to re-establish themselves on Twitter. Trending Some Disney Adults Can’t Let Racist Splash Mountain Go Oscars 2023 Nominations: Brendan Fraser, ‘Elvis,‘ and ’Everything Everywhere All at Once' Earn Top Nods Trump Looks to Ditch His Own Social Media Site Porn Scammers Push Fake Links About Cheating Tennessee Cop

It appears that Elon has now reinstated the account of white nationalist leader Nick Fuentes. pic.twitter.com/T1SeG18oK4 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 24, 2023

Fuentes recently made headlines for dining at Mar-a-Lago with former President Donald Trump and Kanye West, now known as Ye. At the time, the rapper was fielding public backlash for a series of antisemitic statements. Fuentes and Ye would later appear on Alex Jones’ InfoWars, where they unleashed a new torrent of antisemitic tropes. During the interview, Ye lauded Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler while denying the Holocaust. Fuentes has since continued to publicly praise the genocidal leader responsible for the death of millions of Jewish people.

Nick Fuentes is not even bothering to hide his adoration of Hitler these days: "'Hitler was a pedophile and kind of a pagan.' It's like, well, he was also really fucking cool. … This guy's awesome, this guy's cool." pic.twitter.com/B6NFCF2eML — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 17, 2023

The return of extremist figures to Twitter has been a hallmark of Musk’s early tenure at the platform. He has granted near-blanket amnesty to prominent neo-Nazi’s, white nationalists, and conspiracy theorists.