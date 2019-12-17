 Neil Gorsuch on 'Fox & Friends' Was a Disgrace to the Supreme Court - Rolling Stone
Neil Gorsuch Goes on ‘Fox & Friends’ to Decry ‘Making Things Up.’ RIP Self-Awareness

“Don’t make things up,” the Supreme Court justice said on the network predicated on making things up

Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's first appointee to the high court, speaks to The Associated Press, September 4th, 2019, Washington, D.C.

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is concerned. The conservative judge Trump tapped in 2017 to sit on America’s highest court believes there’s a dearth of governmental literacy in the nation that elected a reality-TV host president. On Tuesday morning, he took his case to Fox & Friends, a show which five days a week makes a concerted effort to breed the very governmental illiteracy paining Gorsuch.

“I worry today that I read only about a third of Americans can name the three branches of government,” he said, his voice gravid with the seriousness one might of expect of a Supreme Court justice who hadn’t just debased himself by appearing on the hyper-partisan morning show. “Ten percent of Americans apparently believe that Judith Sheindlin serves on the United States Supreme Court. You know her as Judge Judy. I love Judge Judy, but she is not one of my colleagues.”

It’d be ironic for anyone to take a guest shift in a disinformation factory like Fox & Friends and shed tears about a lack of proper education about how the government functions. But it’s an especially bad look for Gorsuch, who as a member of the most consequential body of decision-makers in American politics probably shouldn’t be appearing on a network concerned primarily with placating the president.

The irony didn’t end there. Gorsuch waxed about the importance of separation of powers and how important it is for the judicial branch of the government to hew to the Constitution rather than whatever pressure they may be feel from Congress or the White House. “I tell my law clerks I have two rules,” he said. “Rule one: don’t make things up. Rule number two: when you’re in doubt, when everyone is yelling at you, begging you to do this and threatening you to do that, refer back to rule number one.”

“I like that,” said Earhardt, whose show is predicated on making things up and misrepresenting the Constitution in response to pressure from the executive branch.

Gorsuch was on Fox & Friends to promote his new-ish book, the title of which, A Republic, If You Can Keep It, is a reference to an oft-quoted Benjamin Franklin line about the fragility of American democracy.


