Dangerous Driving

Nazi Flag Found as Man Charged for Crashing U-Haul Near White House

The driver of a truck that struck Lafayette Square security barriers late Monday night has been charged with threatening to kill or harm the president
A box truck is seen crashed into a security barrier at a park across from the White House, Monday night, May 23, 2023 in Washington. Police have arrested a man they believe intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier near the north side of Lafayette Square late Monday night. No one was injured. (Benjamin Berger via AP)
A box truck is seen crashed into a security barrier at a park across from the White House, Monday night, May 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Benjamin Berger via AP)

The driver of a U-Haul truck who crashed into security barriers near the White House late Monday night has been charged with threatening to kill or harm a president, vice president, or family member, among other counts.

“Shortly before 10:00 p.m. Monday, Secret Service Uniformed Division officers detained the driver of a box truck after the vehicle collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street,” the Secret Service announced in a statement. “There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel,” the statement read.

A search of the vehicle found no explosives, but video from the scene shows law enforcement agents laying out items recovered from the cab of the truck on the pavement to be photographed as evidence. The items included a Nazi flag and a backpack, according to Reuters. The Secret Service added that a “preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers.”

U.S. Park Police identified the driver as Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri, noting that he was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, threatening to kill / kidnap / inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member, destruction of federal property, and trespassing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

