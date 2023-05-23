Nazi Flag Found as Man Charged for Crashing U-Haul Near White House

The driver of a U-Haul truck who crashed into security barriers near the White House late Monday night has been charged with threatening to kill or harm a president, vice president, or family member, among other counts.

“Shortly before 10:00 p.m. Monday, Secret Service Uniformed Division officers detained the driver of a box truck after the vehicle collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street,” the Secret Service announced in a statement. “There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel,” the statement read.

A search of the vehicle found no explosives, but video from the scene shows law enforcement agents laying out items recovered from the cab of the truck on the pavement to be photographed as evidence. The items included a Nazi flag and a backpack, according to Reuters. The Secret Service added that a “preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers.”

A Nazi flag and other objects recovered from a rented box truck lie on the ground as the U.S. Secret Service investigate the truck that crashed into security barriers at Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Nathan Howard ⁦@SmileItsNathan⁩ pic.twitter.com/R4Z3Um4uzH — Jim Bourg (@jimbourg) May 23, 2023

U.S. Park Police identified the driver as Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri, noting that he was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, threatening to kill / kidnap / inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member, destruction of federal property, and trespassing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.