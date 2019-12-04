Video Appears to Show World Leaders Mocking Trump Behind His Back

“The world is laughing at us!”

Both on the campaign trail and since taking office, President Trump has insisted repeatedly that prior to his presidency the United States was the laughing stock of the world. But now that he’s calling the shots, he’s said, “we’re respected again.”

Reality tells a different story.

World leaders are currently congregated in London for a NATO anniversary celebration, and on Tuesday night, Justin Trudeau of Canada, Emmanuel Macron of France, and Boris Johnson of England appeared to mock the president in a video shot during a reception at Buckingham Palace. Though Trump isn’t mentioned by name, it’s pretty obvious that the president — who spoke to reporters for over two hours earlier in the day — was the focus of the conversation.

“Is that why he was late?” Johnson asks.

“He was late because he takes a 40-minutes press conference off the top,” Trudeau says, adding, “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

When asked about the video the following morning, Trump told reporters Trudeau is “two-faced.” He then canceled his scheduled press conference.

This isn’t the first time Trump has been laughed at by the global community. Attendees at the U.N. General Assembly literally laughed in his face after he proclaimed last September that in “two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”

“So true,” Trump responded to louder laughter. “Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK.”

When asked about the incident later, Trump said those in the General Assembly “weren’t laughing at me, they were laughing with me.”

