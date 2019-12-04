 World Leaders Appear to Mock Trump in NATO Video - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next Soccer Mommy Shares New Song 'Feed' From 'The Turning' Soundtrack Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Video Appears to Show World Leaders Mocking Trump Behind His Back

The world is literally laughing at the United States

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Canada's Prime minister Justin Trudeau (R) during NATO Summit in London, Britain, 04 December 2019. NATO countries' heads of states and governments gather in London for a two-day meeting.Meeting of NATO Heads of State and Government London, United Kingdom - 04 Dec 2019

President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during NATO Summit in London, United Kingdom, December 4th, 2019.

OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“The world is laughing at us!”

Both on the campaign trail and since taking office, President Trump has insisted repeatedly that prior to his presidency the United States was the laughing stock of the world. But now that he’s calling the shots, he’s said, “we’re respected again.”

Reality tells a different story.

World leaders are currently congregated in London for a NATO anniversary celebration, and on Tuesday night, Justin Trudeau of Canada, Emmanuel Macron of France, and Boris Johnson of England appeared to mock the president in a video shot during a reception at Buckingham Palace. Though Trump isn’t mentioned by name, it’s pretty obvious that the president — who spoke to reporters for over two hours earlier in the day — was the focus of the conversation.

“Is that why he was late?” Johnson asks.

“He was late because he takes a 40-minutes press conference off the top,” Trudeau says, adding, “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

When asked about the video the following morning, Trump told reporters Trudeau is “two-faced.” He then canceled his scheduled press conference.

This isn’t the first time Trump has been laughed at by the global community. Attendees at the U.N. General Assembly literally laughed in his face after he proclaimed last September that in “two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”

“So true,” Trump responded to louder laughter. “Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK.”

When asked about the incident later, Trump said those in the General Assembly “weren’t laughing at me, they were laughing with me.”

This post has been updated.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.