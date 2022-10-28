Nancy Pelosi’s Home Broken Into, Husband ‘Violently Assaulted’ With Hammer

An intruder broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home early Friday morning and “violently assaulted” her husband, Paul Pelosi. According to a statement released by Pelosi’s office, the Speaker was not home at the time of the assault, which was reportedly carried out with a hammer.

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” read a statement from Drew Hammil, spokesman for Speaker Pelosi,.

An intruder broke into Nancy Pelosi's home and "violently assaulted" her husband Paul Pelosi, per a spokesperson for the Speaker. pic.twitter.com/kia4YSItyk — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 28, 2022

The alleged assailant is now in custody and the motive under investigation, Hammil added.

“The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family. This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected.”