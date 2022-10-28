fbpixel
Nancy Pelosi’s Home Broken Into, Husband ‘Violently Assaulted’

The House speaker was not in San Francisco at the time of the invasion
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks to the press before her meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the U.S. Capitol, on Oct. 25, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

An intruder broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home early Friday morning and “violently assaulted” her husband, Paul Pelosi. According to a statement released by Pelosi’s office, the Speaker was not home at the time of the assault. 

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” read a statement from Drew Hammil, spokesman for Speaker Pelosi,. 

The alleged assailant is now in custody and the motive under investigation, Hammil added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

