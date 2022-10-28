Intruder Was Looking for Nancy Pelosi Before ‘Violently Assaulting’ Husband With Hammer

An intruder broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home early Friday morning and “violently assaulted” her husband, Paul Pelosi. According to a statement released by Pelosi’s office, the speaker was not home at the time of the assault, which was reportedly carried out with a hammer.

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” Drew Hammil, a spokesman for Speaker Pelosi, said in a statement.

The motive is unclear, but the Associated Press reported that the assailant specifically targeted Pelosi’s home. The New York Times later added that the intruder was looking for Nancy, and that they shouted “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?” after confronting Paul, with multiple other outlets confirming the report.

The mob of Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 made similar calls for Pelosi, with some chanting “Nancy, Nancy” as they roamed through Congress as lawmakers hid.

It was later reported that the assailant was trying to tie up Paul Pelosi “until Nancy got home” and that when the police entered the house, the assailant said, “We are waiting for Nancy.”

“We now are told that the assailant was trying to tie up the speaker's husband until Pelosi got home,” pic.twitter.com/U8Pdp7IRks — Acyn (@Acyn) October 28, 2022

San Francisco Police have said that the attack occurred around 2:30 a.m. and that a male suspect is in custody. Capitol Police said special agents “quickly arrived on scene.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that President Biden “is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family” and that “he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack.”

The AP reported that Pelosi suffered blunt-force injuries to his head and body, and that he is being treated for bruising, severe swelling, and other injuries.