Nancy Pelosi Urges People to Vote in First Public Appearance Since Attack on Husband

The U.S. House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, made her first on-screen appearance since her husband, Paul Pelosi, was brutally attacked with a hammer.

“Paul came home yesterday. That enables me to be at home with all of you. Thank you, thank you, thank you, for your kind words, and your good wishes for Paul,” the Speaker said in a YouTube video posted to her Twitter.

Pelosi stressed the impact of communities rallying together to vote, with a handful of tight races determining control of the U.S. Senate.

“You are the heart of the matter,” she reminded those watching. “What each of you do in your own communities will make all the difference. Every precinct you walk. Every door you knock. Every call you make. Every text you make will take us closer to victory.”

When recalling what she tells people when they ask how they can make her feel better, Pelosi said, “Vote!”

With a grateful heart I thank all who sent kind words and prayers for Paul. It’s a long road but he will be well.



Our security, our Democracy, our planet, our values are on the ballot. Believe that we will win — and help Get Out The Vote to make it so.-NPhttps://t.co/sWs0cfdQJN — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) November 4, 2022

Pelosi’s husband was released from the hospital late on Thursday. The suspect, David Wayne DePape, faces six state charges in connection to the alleged attack on the Speaker’s husband including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary false imprisonment, and threatening the life or serious bodily harm to a public official. His public defender, Adam Lipson, entered a not guilty plea on DePape’s behalf earlier this week. DePape also faces federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges.

In a court filing, prosecutors said that DePape told the police and medics who responded to the attack that he was “sick of the lies coming out of Washington, D.C.”

A criminal complaint states that DePape broke into the Pelosi’s home at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 28. The alleged assailant brought zip ties, tape, rope and gloves. Multiple reports confirmed that he confronted Paul Pelosi, asking, “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?” The Speaker was not at home at the time of the invasion. Police also said that the two men fought over a hammer, which DePape used to attack her husband before officers intervened.

In the video shared on Friday, the Speaker said that there is still an “optimism” out there not shared by the media, and encouraged voters to use their own influence in the upcoming elections. “Know your power,” said Pelosi. “The power you have to win this election.”