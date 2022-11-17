Pelosi Steps Down From Democratic Leadership

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday afternoon that she will not seek another term as her party’s top leader in the House of Representatives. Her decision ends the leadership career of the first woman to ever serve as Speaker of the House, paving the way for the first change in House Democratic leadership in two decades.

“Now we must move boldly into the future,” Pelosi said. “I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress.” She confirmed, however, that she will continue to serve out her term as a House member representing San Francisco.

Nancy Pelosi: "I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress" pic.twitter.com/YmhFFKpBkA — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 17, 2022

Pelosi first ascended to the House Democrats’ top leadership position following the 2002 midterm elections and became Speaker after Democrats regained control of the House in 2006. Pelosi worked with President Barack Obama to deliver the Affordable Care Act, signature legislation that cost Democrats the majority in the House until 2018. She returned to the speakership after that election and led two impeachments against former President Donald Trump.

Pelosi’s second term as Speaker was secured amid a rebellion from a few dozen congressional Democrats, who’d made campaign vows to not confirm Pelosi to the role. Pelosi earned the rebels’ support by promising to step down from the role after the 2022 elections — a promise she kept on the House floor on Thursday. Trending Shanquella Robinson Died In Cabo. Her Mom Wants Answers ‘Jesus, Bob’: How Some Musicians Feel About Being Dissed by Dylan in ‘Philosophy of Modern Song’ Trump Is Losing Major Donors Less Than a Day After Announcing 2024 Bid Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Marriage Comments, Blames Everyone But Herself

Pelosi’s retreat clears the way for a new generation of Democrats to ascend to the top leadership post in 20 years. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), currently the House’s fifth-ranking Democrat, is widely expected to announce his bid for House minority leader and, so far, has consolidated support among his colleagues.

Jeffries’ bid is part of a loose slate of younger leaders to replace a trio of octogenarians who currently sit atop the House Democratic caucus. Rep. Katherine Clark, a Massachusetts progressive and the current fourth-ranking House Democrat, and Rep. Pete Aguilar, a fellow California Democrat, are expected to seek the second and third posts currently held by House majority leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and majority whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.). Neither Hoyer nor Clyburn, however, have announced whether they’ll follow suit.