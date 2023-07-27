Conservatives Are Furious That Nancy Mace Has Premarital Sex

Whomst among us hasn’t forgone a morning quickie to make it to work on time? On Thursday morning, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) told attendees at Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) prayer breakfast about her own dilemma.

“When I woke up this morning at seven,” Mace explained, “Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed and I was like ‘no baby we don’t got time for that this morning, I’ve gotta get to the prayer breakfast.’”

“He can wait, I’ll see him later tonight,” she added.

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace tells audience she declined sex this morning to show up at a prayer breakfast: pic.twitter.com/8wwE2lxIMT — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 27, 2023

While the comment may have been a little TMI, conservative influencers reacted with wholehearted disgust. You see, Mace, 45, made the grave mistake of admitting that she, an adult woman, has a sex life outside of the confines of matrimony. A thing we’re 100 percent sure no other right-wing commentator has ever done.

“That’s some hoe talk,” tweeted Florida Congressional candidate Lavern Spicer in response to a video of the moment.

“Here’s your daily reminder that Nancy Mace is trash,” wrote Tim Young, a conservative comedian boasting more than 800,000 followers.

“How thoughtful for @NancyMace to delay fornication so she could show up on time for

@votetimscott’s prayer breakfast. Reminds me of a line from that old song, “E’rybody talkin’ ’bout heaven ain’t going there,” wrote Pastor Tom Ascol.

“Mace just said she turned down sex from her NOT husband but her fiancé this morning,” wrote podcaster Graham Allen. “I’ll take ‘what is a sin for $500 Alex’💀💀.”

Mace herself seems unruffled by the incident, tweeting on Thursday afternoon that she goes “to church because I’m a sinner not a saint!” Trending Sinéad O'Connor, Fiery and Uncompromising Singer, Dead at 56 P!nk, Brandi Carlile Sing ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Tribute to Sinead O’Connor Morrissey Slams Sinead O'Connor Tributes: 'You Praise Her Now Only Because It Is Too Late' Watch Sinead O'Connor Perform a Breathtaking 'Nothing Compares 2 U' on Her Final Tour

“Glad those in attendance, including [Senator Tim Scott] and my pastor, took this joke in stride,” she wrote “Pastor Greg and I will have extra to talk about on Sunday.”

I go to church because I’m a sinner not a saint!



Glad those in attendance, including @SenatorTimScott and my pastor, took this joke in stride. Pastor Greg and I will have extra to talk about on Sunday 😂 https://t.co/lQ3plPVhbf — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) July 27, 2023

Conservatives may be busy working themselves into a rage over Mace’s comments at the prayer breakfast, but it seems like she has better things to do at home.