Rep. Jerry Nadler: Trump Has ‘No Moral Authority’ to Talk About 9/11

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) appeared on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday morning and discussed Donald Trump’s recent attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). On Friday, Trump released an edited video of Omar’s remarks to the Center for American Islamic Relations (CAIR) where she was talking about how many Muslims were discriminated against after 9/11. Omar said: “CAIR was founded after 9/11, because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

But Trump’s video made it look like she was minimizing the tragedy of the day, which she was not, by taking just the words “some people did something” and repeating that clip alongside footage of the Twin Towers on 9/11.

Speaking with Jake Tapper, Nadler defended Omar and went after Trump for exploiting small business grants from the government in the aftermath of September 11, 2001.

“I was instrumental in getting funding for small business grants for victims of 9/11, for victims in the area,” Nadler said. “Donald Trump actually took a $150,000 grant from the Bush administration. They let him take a $150,000 grant meant for small businessmen for 40 Wall Street. He stole $150,000 from some small businessperson who could have used it to rehabilitate himself. … He has no moral authority to be talking about 9/11 at all.”

Nadler is right. Trump has zero “moral authority” to talk about 9/11. Shortly after the towers fell, Trump was bragging about how his building, 40 Wall Street, was now the tallest in Manhattan: “I mean, 40 Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was actually before the World Trade Center the tallest, and then when they built the World Trade Center it became known as the second-tallest, and now it’s the tallest,” he said.

Parker Molloy, of Media Matters, posted an amazing Twitter thread Friday night with even more of Trump’s insensitive exploitation of the tragedy, including: claiming he cleared rubble from the buildings (he did not), that he saw people jumping from the towers (he was four miles away), and that he lost “hundreds” of friends that day (no proof). He also, in true Trumpian fashion, claimed he donated $10,000 to 9/11 victims (no record of it).

He claims that he could see people jumping from the towers even though he was 4 miles away at the time https://t.co/E7U3nJH36B — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 12, 2019

In fact, every Democrat responding to Trump’s attack on Omar should respond like Nadler did—turn it around on Trump and accuse him of continuing to exploit 9/11 for his own personal gain.