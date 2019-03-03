House Judiciary Chairman Says the President Obstructed Justice

On Sunday morning, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) did not mince words when asked by ABC’s This Week host, George Stephanopoulos, whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice. “It’s very clear that the president obstructed justice. It’s very clear,” Nadler answered.

Nadler went on to explain, “Eleven-hundred times [Trump] referred to the Mueller investigation as a witch hunt. He tried to protect [former national security advisor] Michael Flynn from being investigated by the FBI. He fired [former FBI Director] James Comey in order to stop the ‘Russia thing’ as he told NBC News. He’s intimidated witnesses in public.”

Stephanopoulos then asked the chairman if all of that is true, then why not pursue impeachment. Nadler said the committee would need to organize and “sort out” the evidence before taking further steps.

Nadler also explained that securing public support is necessary. “Before you impeach somebody, you have to persuade the American public that it ought to happen, Nadler said. He also made the point that impeachment needs bipartisan support, adding, “You have to persuade enough of the opposition party voters, Trump voters… that you’re not just trying to reverse the results of the last election.”

That last point by Nadler seemingly feels impossible. At this point, no matter how much evidence is accumulated, does anyone really believe that Trump voters will ever see this president clearly enough to support impeachment?