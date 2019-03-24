While Washington Awaits Mueller’s Findings, Trump Golfs With Kid Rock

While everyone in Washington is losing their minds waiting to find out the results of Robert Mueller’s report delivered to Attorney General William Barr on Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump was golfing with Kid Rock at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach.

Kid Rock shared a photo on Instagram of himself, clad in American flag pants that can only be described as a patriotic atrocity, with the president on the links Saturday afternoon.

“Another great day on the links!” he wrote in the caption, “Thank you to POTUS for having me and to EVERYONE at Trump International for being so wonderful. What a great man, so down to earth and so fun to be with!! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!!”

And, finally, on Sunday morning, Trump broke his nearly 40 hours of Twitter silence following the Mueller report’s delivery with two quick messages to supporters:

Good Morning, Have A Great Day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019