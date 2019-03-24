×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Democrats Will 'Absolutely' Go to Supreme Court Over Mueller Report, Judiciary Chair Says Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

While Washington Awaits Mueller’s Findings, Trump Golfs With Kid Rock

And the president finally broke his Twitter silence after the delivery of the special counsel’s report

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All

Instagram/kidrock

While everyone in Washington is losing their minds waiting to find out the results of Robert Mueller’s report delivered to Attorney General William Barr on Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump was golfing with Kid Rock at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach.

Kid Rock shared a photo on Instagram of himself, clad in American flag pants that can only be described as a patriotic atrocity, with the president on the links Saturday afternoon.

 

“Another great day on the links!” he wrote in the caption, “Thank you to POTUS for having me and to EVERYONE at Trump International for being so wonderful. What a great man, so down to earth and so fun to be with!! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!!”

And, finally, on Sunday morning, Trump broke his nearly 40 hours of Twitter silence following the Mueller report’s delivery with two quick messages to supporters:

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad