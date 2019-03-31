Poll: Only 29 Percent of Americans Say Mueller Report Clears Trump

SInce the release of Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the Mueller report, President Donald Trump has been telling anyone and everyone who would listen that he has been completely cleared of any wrongdoing. Trump claimed the report was a “complete and total exoneration” of him and has stated several times that the report has concluded that, “There was no collusion with Russia. There was no obstruction, none whatsoever.” He added that the probe, which he says has cleared him, was “an illegal takedown that failed.”

Of course the report, which no one but Barr has access to, concluded no such thing, and it appears as though most Americans understand that. According to a new poll from NBC News/Wall Street Journal, only “29 percent of Americans say they believe Trump has been cleared of wrongdoing.” And 31 percent say they’re not sure.

Not surprisingly, only 39 percent admit knowing “a lot” about news of the report’s findings, although most Americans say they have heard about Mueller’s investigation coming to a close.

The poll also showed that Trump’s approval rating has ticked down a bit since February, from 46 percent to 43 percent but that is within the margin of error.