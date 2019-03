On May 17th, 2017, former FBI Director Robert Mueller was named to lead a special Justice Department investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and any ties between the Russian government and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. After nearly two years and hundreds of protestations from the president, that investigation is now officially over.

On Friday, Mueller’s office submitted its final report to the Justice Department. The report was first delivered to the office of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who turned it over to Attorney General William Barr. Barr informed the White House that he had received Mueller’s report around 3:35 p.m. ET. Barr then delivered a letter to Congress in which he noted that he has received the report, that he is reviewing it and that he could potentially submit a summary of its findings to Congress as soon as this weekend.

“The Special Counsel has submitted to me today a ‘confidential report explaining the prosecution or declination decisions’ he has reached,” wrote Barr. “I am reviewing the report and anticipate that I may be in a position to advise you of the Special Counsel’s principal conclusions as soon as this weekend.”

Barr wrote that he intends to consult with Rosenstein and Mueller “to determine what other information from the report can be released to Congress and the public consistent with the law, including the Special Counsel regulations, and the Department’s long-standing practices and policies.” He added that he remains “committed to as much transparency as possible, and I will keep you informed as to the status of my review.”

After the report was submitted, Trump’s legal team issued a statement. “We’re pleased that the Office of Special Counsel has delivered its report to the Attorney General pursuant to the regulations,” wrote lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow. “Attorney General Barr will determine the appropriate next steps.”

The White House responded, as well. “The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course,” tweeted Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel’s report.”

Several Democratic lawmakers have released statements calling for Barr to make the entirety of Mueller’s report available to the public.

“Now that Special Counsel Mueller has submitted his report to the Attorney General, it is imperative for Mr. Barr to make the full report, it is imperative for Mr. Barr to make the full report public and provide its underlying documentation and findings to Congress,” wrote House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in a joint statement.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) also called for total transparency. “A.G. Barr has confirmed the completion of the Special Counsel investigation,” he wrote on Twitter. “We look forward to getting the full Mueller report and related materials. Transparency and the public interest demand nothing less. The need for public faith in the rule of law must be the priority.

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee, wrote in a statement that he anticipates Barr will release the report to the public: “I fully expect the Justice Department to release the special counsel’s report to this committee and to the public without delay and to the maximum extent permitted by law.”

It will ultimately be up to Barr to determine how much of the report to release to Congress and the public.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.