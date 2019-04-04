What We’re Learning From the Mueller Investigation Leaks

After nearly two years of tight-lipped silence, the investigative team of Special Counsel Robert Mueller is leaking to reporters, and suggesting that there is far more to Mueller’s final report than Trump’s hand-picked attorney general has let on.

In rival stories published Wednesday evening by the Washington Post and the New York Times, members of Mueller’s team made clear they’re unhappy with the cursory letter A.G. William Barr sent to congress summarizing the report’s findings, which Trump and his loyalists have touted as exonerating the president.

Citing anonymous sources close to the special counsel’s Russia probe, the Post describes the team’s unearthed evidence of obstruction of justice as “alarming and significant,” with one team member telling the Post: “It was much more acute than Barr suggested.”

The Times report is thinner, but offers a similar punch from sources close to the investigation. They believe, the paper writes, that “Barr failed to adequately portray the findings of their inquiry” and that the results of Mueller’s probe were “more troubling for President Trump than Mr. Barr indicated.” NBC News followed with its own reporting Thursday morning.

NBC News is also reporting that some on the Mueller team say his findings paint a picture of a campaign whose members were was manipulated by a sophisticated Russian intelligence operation. Some of that information may be classified. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) April 4, 2019

Barr’s letter to congress reported that Mueller had not found a chargeable conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. He added that Mueller presented evidence for a possible obstruction charge that Barr, himself, decided not to pursue. The letter quoted a handful of incomplete sentences from the actual report, publishing only dozens of words from a document now understood to stretch some 400 pages.

The newspapers papers both reveal that the authors of the Mueller report had included detailed and extensive summaries of the findings fit for public consumption, and are mystified that the attorney general has not made them public. Barr’s highly selective editing, one source told the Post, was needless. The team had written the document “so that the front matter from each section could have been released immediately — or very quickly.” The source continued: “It was done in a way that minimum redactions, if any, would have been necessary, and the work would have spoken for itself.”

The pair of stories — published after Barr missed Congress’ deadline to deliver the report in full, and hours after the House Judiciary Committee voted to authorize subpoenaing the document and its underlying evidence — appear to be shots across the bow of the White House and the Department of Justice. They suggest that efforts to suppress the report’s findings cannot hold for long.

In response to the leaks, the president’s very capable lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, addressed the nation on Twitter late Wednesday night:

The NYT story about unspecified troubling findings in report is as accurate as the NYT saying Mueller’s staff didn’t leak. Who leaked this…Mueller’s unethical staff. This proves they are Angry Democrats who couldn’t find or create evidence to support collusion or obstruction — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) April 4, 2019

And Trump followed suit Thursday morning, referring to the probe, as he often does, as a “witch hunt:”

According to polling, few people seem to care about the Russian Collusion Hoax, but some Democrats are fighting hard to keep the Witch Hunt alive. They should focus on legislation or, even better, an investigation of how the ridiculous Collusion Delusion got started – so illegal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2019

Without offering specifics about redactions, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, offered this:

I support release of the Mueller report — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) April 4, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated.