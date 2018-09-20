‘Mooch’: Relive Anthony Scaramucci’s White House Implosion in New Trailer

Director Andrew J. Muscato traces the rise and rapid fall of Anthony Scaramucci — who served ever-so-briefly as the White House Director of Communications — in the upcoming documentary, Mooch.

Scaramucci made a pile of money as a financier and was a Republican Party donor before joining President Trump’s staff in July 2017. Just days into the job, he called up a reporter for The New Yorker and insulted several other members of Trump’s administration in graphic terms. In particular, he directed his ire towards Steve Bannon, telling The New Yorker, “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock.” The New Yorker published the story, and that was the end of Scaramucci’s tenure.

Mooch relies on news footage about the former communications director — there is a lot to choose from — in addition to interviews with Scaramucci and people who worked with him. Scaramucci is his usual blustery self, peppering his sentences with swears. “What’s the Number One thing you need to be President?” he asks. “You need name recognition.” He sometimes talks like a protagonist from a D-level action movie: “I’m a nice person, but don’t confuse niceness with weakness.”

Muscato has directed several documentary shorts in the past. He also served as a producer on Muhammad Ali: A Life.

Mooch does not yet have a release date.